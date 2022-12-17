BOX SCORE (PDF) NORTH EASTON, Mass. – The Northeastern women's basketball team (5-6) closed the third quarter on a 16-4 run to pull away from host Stonehill (3-9) en route to a 75-64 win on Tuesday night. Sophomore forward Asha Parker and junior forward Izzy Larsen each had career-highs...

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO