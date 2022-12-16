Last week I finally mustered up the courage to go see my terminally ill grandfather. I walked in the room and told him “ I’ve been dying to see you “. He responded “ no, I’ve been dying to see you. Literally ! We shared a good laugh, I left and later that night, I got a call telling me that he had passed.
being a 4X cancer warrior right now fighting the fight I understand. I also have an aggressive blood cancer and reality is at 67 my body isn't fighting as fast as it did 6 years ago but I know and have always been up front with my kids. I have a good verbal relationship with my oncologist and her team. I wish her and all fighting a disease the best
I have a rare and aggressive cancer, asking questions, searching for answers, knowing that time is not in my controll. Thank you for sharing your story. I live a day, still under chemo treatment, ending this month, and waiting to find out the next challenge.
