Kansas State

KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
WICHITA, KS
fox4kc.com

Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

KCC Warns Residents to Prepare for Winter Storm

The Kansas Corporation Commission is reminding residents to be prepared for the incoming winter storm. KCC officials are urging residents to conserve electricity as a way to help prevent outages and to keep energy bills down. The commission is not expecting this week’s winter weather to cause widespread power outages,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wednesday night forecast: Snow tonight, dangerous wind chills tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freezing drizzle this evening. Roads are already slick in many areas. An arctic cold front will bring accumulating snow after 10PM. Many locations will be in the 2 to 4 inch range of snow before noon Thursday. A few spots may go as low as 1″ or as high as 5 inches of snow. With 45mph wind gusts... it will be hard to measure... but harder to drive. Travel is discouraged late tonight and Thursday. Wind Chill Values of -20 to -40 will hit the area tonight and much of Thursday.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. One would not guess after a tour of Big Brutus or an accidental […] The post In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
TOPEKA, KS
939theeagle.com

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri

Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
MISSOURI STATE

