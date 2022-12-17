TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freezing drizzle this evening. Roads are already slick in many areas. An arctic cold front will bring accumulating snow after 10PM. Many locations will be in the 2 to 4 inch range of snow before noon Thursday. A few spots may go as low as 1″ or as high as 5 inches of snow. With 45mph wind gusts... it will be hard to measure... but harder to drive. Travel is discouraged late tonight and Thursday. Wind Chill Values of -20 to -40 will hit the area tonight and much of Thursday.

