Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
WMTW
Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues
BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
wabi.tv
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
themainewire.com
Maine School Board Issues Statement on Secret Gender Transition for 13-Year-Old
The board of a Damariscotta school embroiled in controversy over an attempt by staffers to transition the gender of a 13-year-old student without her parents’ permission issued a vague statement on Monday concerning the issue. “The Board is aware that rumors and allegations have been published and republished on...
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WMTW
Maine Legislative Committee reviews, unanimously endorses Governor Mills' winter energy relief plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — A committee of the Maine State Legislature held a seven hour public hearing and work session on Wednesday to reconsidera half-a-billion-dollar winter heating assistance plan from Governor Janet Mills that legislators had blocked from passage two weeks ago. At the end of the day, the temporarily...
WGME
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
themainewire.com
Maine School Hides Staff List After Report on Secret Gender Transition for 13-Year-Old Girl
Officials at a public school in Damariscotta won’t respond to The Maine Wire’s questions about a 26-year-old conditionally licensed social worker who secretly began a gender transition for a 13-year-old girl, but they’ve found time to scrub social media and the school’s website. [RELATED: Public School...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
WMTW
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
themainewire.com
Open Investigation: Assault Charges Filed in Bangor High School Beating: Bangor PD
The Bangor Police Department said Thursday assault charges have been filed against a Bangor High School student who assaulted another student on school grounds in October and the attack is still under investigation. A Bangor PD spokesman declined to say whether the assault was being investigated as a hate crime...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials
MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
Comments / 2