ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues

BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested

BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
WMTW

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials

MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy