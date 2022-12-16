Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022
It’s been a challenging stretch in the market year-to-date, with a hawkish Fed, geopolitical issues, and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties weighing heavily on sentiment. Despite all the negativity, there have been several bright spots in 2022, with some stocks snapping the overall bearish trend and rewarding investors handsomely. Three stocks...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
NASDAQ
How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?
In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices...
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Dividend Aristocrats To Watch
Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. These stocks are often considered a good choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable source of income. In this article, we’ll explore what dividend aristocrats are and provide an overview of three dividend aristocrats that you may want to watch in the stock market today.
NASDAQ
TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector might want to consider either Travelers (TRV) or Selective Insurance (SIGI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
NASDAQ
MRC Global (MRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MRC Global (MRC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.69, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy products distributor...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) shares closed today at 1.5% above its 52 week low of $138.79, giving the company a market cap of $8B. The stock is currently down 39.5% year-to-date, down 37.6% over the past 12 months, and up 45.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.
NASDAQ
EXLS or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Outsourcing sector have probably already heard of ExlService Holdings (EXLS) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the...
NASDAQ
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
