Getting started with solar power might not always be the easiest thing. But, today, we’re taking a look at a bundle kit that includes the panel, charge controller, and cords to get started with solar power. The 100W 12V Renogy panel can produce up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, and there’s an included 30A charge controller too. On sale for $145 at Amazon, this marks the best price that we’ve seen since August, saving you 15% from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

2 DAYS AGO