El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
ECPD arrest Heber man for Sunday murder
El Centro police detectives arrested a Heber man in connection to a murder, according to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD). The post ECPD arrest Heber man for Sunday murder appeared first on KYMA.
Heber Man Jailed for Alleged Murder
EL CENTRO – A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested by El Centro police for the alleged fatal shooting of another man in the 2000 block of North Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Following an investigation that went through the night, Ramon Ubence Jr. was taken...
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
70-year-old woman missing since Monday
Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts. 70-year-old Beth Krynder went missing Monday. The post 70-year-old woman missing since Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation
CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services
BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
ECRMC announces new Chief Nursing Officer
The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) has named Suzanne Martinez as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). The post ECRMC announces new Chief Nursing Officer appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro City Council reorganization bids welcome to new and farewell to familiar
EL CENTRO — The El Centro city council’s reorganization Thursday, December 15, placed Martha Cardenas-Singh as incoming Mayor of El Centro and Sylvia Marroquin as Mayor Pro-Tem. Newly elected Sonia Carter became the newest member of the city council. Mayor Tomás Oliva was reelected to serve in the...
High stakes training lends to faster communication repair time
YUMA - We are in the digital age and communication is everything. At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the team that oversees various types of communication across the range received high stakes training in early December. Bob Vogt, safety quality assurance/continuous process improvement manager, initiated the training to get...
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
AWC students were selected for the All-Arizona Academic Team
YUMA - Four students from AWC have been picked to receive nominations to the All-Arizona Academic Team as part of the All-USA Scholarship competition sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa. Anthony Crocker, Gricelda Montiel Ayala, Dulce Perez, and Luz Elias were tapped for the honor based on their outstanding academic performance...
Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz honors namesake and departed musicians
EL CENTRO — Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz musicians played Yuletide music for the audience Friday evening, December 16, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School in El Centro. The 33rd Annual Holiday Concert was attended by jazz fans and aficionados. The concert...
