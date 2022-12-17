ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Heber Man Jailed for Alleged Murder

EL CENTRO – A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested by El Centro police for the alleged fatal shooting of another man in the 2000 block of North Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Following an investigation that went through the night, Ramon Ubence Jr. was taken...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation

CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services

BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

High stakes training lends to faster communication repair time

YUMA - We are in the digital age and communication is everything. At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the team that oversees various types of communication across the range received high stakes training in early December. Bob Vogt, safety quality assurance/continuous process improvement manager, initiated the training to get...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

AWC students were selected for the All-Arizona Academic Team

YUMA - Four students from AWC have been picked to receive nominations to the All-Arizona Academic Team as part of the All-USA Scholarship competition sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa. Anthony Crocker, Gricelda Montiel Ayala, Dulce Perez, and Luz Elias were tapped for the honor based on their outstanding academic performance...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz honors namesake and departed musicians

EL CENTRO — Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz musicians played Yuletide music for the audience Friday evening, December 16, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School in El Centro. The 33rd Annual Holiday Concert was attended by jazz fans and aficionados. The concert...
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy