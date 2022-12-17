Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
Greenville may rezone five lots on East Road
GREENVILLE — Five adjacent lots on East Road, just after Stagecoach Road near the Greenville Municipal Airport, may be rezoned from the rural district into the rural development 2 district. The adjustment would allow the lots to be built upon if purchased. The Greenville Planning Board voted during a...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
observer-me.com
Auditor blasts leaders of tiny Maine plantation for mishandling public money
An independent auditor called out elected officials of a tiny Maine municipality for violating the public trust by not following proper procedures for handling taxpayer money. An accountant who performed The Forks Plantation’s annual audit for 2021 stopped short of saying its leadership was committing fraud, but described several unusual practices in a letter filed with a report to the state.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
observer-me.com
New ‘rugged phones’ will bring Piscataquis emergency response system out of the 1960s
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Piscataquis County officials are hoping new technology will help emergency responders communicate better while saving thousands of dollars a month. Personnel will experiment with push-to-talk radios, or so-called rugged phones, to see if the equipment can remedy longstanding problems with reception and coverage. Jaeme Duggan, the county’s...
observer-me.com
Friends of Community Fitness January events
Intro to Gymnastics at Friends of Community Fitness in Guilford. Ages 5-7 from 8-8:45 a.m. and ages 8-10 8:45-9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday each month beginning Jan. 14. Free with membership, pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 207-876-4813 or email comfitme2003@gmail.com.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
WMTW
Maine 16-year-old named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year
NEWPORT, Maine — An athlete from Maine has earned one of the top awards in basketball. Maine's Cooper Flagg has been named Male Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Cooper Flagg makes U-17 National team. Flagg helped Nokomis High School of Newport win its first...
Comments / 1