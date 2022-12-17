Read full article on original website
Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
AWC students were selected for the All-Arizona Academic Team
YUMA - Four students from AWC have been picked to receive nominations to the All-Arizona Academic Team as part of the All-USA Scholarship competition sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa. Anthony Crocker, Gricelda Montiel Ayala, Dulce Perez, and Luz Elias were tapped for the honor based on their outstanding academic performance...
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
