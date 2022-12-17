Read full article on original website
Mastercam partners with Camwerk to offer G code simulation
CNC Software LLC, developer of Mastercam CAD/CAM software, has partnered with Camwerk to provide customers with a fully integrated machine solution called NC2Check. Mastercam developers worked closely with Camwerk to build a solution for G-code simulation within Mastercam. The integration gives Mastercam customers a solution for avoiding machine damage, downtimes, and failures, and makes their production and programming even more efficient and error-free, the company said.
TC388 and TC389 Supreme Solid Carbide Taps
Walter has introduced the TC388 and TC389 Supreme solid carbide taps, for solving key problems in threading hardened steel, in part because producing threads in hardened steel has traditionally been both costly and time consuming. This especially applies to blind hole machining in particular…because reversing the tap during this process can cause torque peaks when the root of the chip is sheared off, resulting in tool failures.
Making the spiral cut
Panafab Inc. is a custom machine builder that has spent several decades furthering the special automation processes of customers, ranging from large component and tool manufacturers to small machining firms and even worm farmers. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to customers looking to augment their production lines with customized equipment and automation...
OSG USA names national accounts strategic manager
OSG USA Inc., a subsidiary of OSG Corp., announced that Rick Harris has been hired as national accounts strategic manager. OSG USA Inc. is a cutting tool and cold-forming products manufacturer. “When the opportunity to join a world class manufacturer presented itself, I realized that the skills I have developed...
OSG USA names VP of marketing, eCommerce & customer success
OSG USA Inc., a subsidiary of OSG Corporation, has promoted Donna Gialo to vice president of marketing, eCommerce & customer success. OSG USA Inc. is a cutting tool and cold-forming products manufacturer. Taking on an expanded role, Gialo, the former director of marketing, will be responsible for leading the development...
It's a seller's market
The automotive, aerospace and automation industries are bellwethers of the U.S. economy. Today, the good news for companies in these industries is that customers want what they’re selling. In many cases, however, that’s a mixed blessing because of persistent problems that are keeping manufacturers from fully meeting customer demand.
