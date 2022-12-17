“She Sounds as Good in Person as She Does on Her Records! Martina McBride’s “Joy of Christmas” LIVE! at STNJ

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Telegraph Hill Records and Transparent Clinch Gallery have added a “no ticket required” event at the gallery to the annual What a Wonderful Year (WAWY) festivities on December 29 and 30th. The inaugural What a Wonderful "Cheer" reception is December 29th and will feature interviews with WAWY festival's non-profit beneficiaries, The Asbury Park African-American Music Project (AP-AMP) and The Project Matters (TPM), performances from their alumni and an opportunity to mingle with the sponsors, organizers, and festival performers from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, just prior to the Wonder Bar event.

