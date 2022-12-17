“She Sounds as Good in Person as She Does on Her Records! Martina McBride’s “Joy of Christmas” LIVE! at STNJ

Read full article on original website
State Theatre presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54. Dragons and Mythical Beasts is the new all-ages...
Senator Booker Attends a Performance of Hip Hop Nutcracker at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark while celebrating the show’s 10th season. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
January Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- After a terrific December of holiday-related concerts and events, Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more. Just added is a second performance of Dancing with the...
bergenPAC Unveils New Lobby with Dedication Ceremony
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center's Chair of The Board of Trustees, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, announced the naming of the renovated bergenPAC lobby with a dedication ceremony held on Saturday, December 17, honoring Eileen K. Murray, to dedicate its newly renovated lobby in honor of her parents with the unveiling of the Bridget H. and James P. Murray Lobby.
Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, Damn Tall Buildings on January 21, and Chuchito Valdés on January 28. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker Is the Best Ever
The New Jersey Ballet’s production of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, now running at Morristown’s Mayo Center for the Performing Arts, is the VERY BEST Nutcracker staged by that dance company I have seen in nearly thirty years. The magic of the ballet starts right away, I mean...
State Theatre presents Lincoln Center Theater’s production of "My Fair Lady"
Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins and Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering. Photo © Jeremy Daniel. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady for four performances on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm; and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Dionn Reneé paints her way from the film "The Woman King" to real-life Woman King, Queen Diambi
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The recently released groundbreaking film The Woman King created an opportunity for international fine artist Dionn Reneé to meet and create an original painting for the real-life ‘woman king,’ Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil’s Bantu nation. Dionn...
Staten Island! The Musical comes to Avenel PAC
(AVENEL, NJ) -- After well-received performances on opposite sides of the Hudson Bay – at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade (Staten Island) and The Tank (Midtown Manhattan) – the memorable musical from the forgotten borough is sailing where no Staten Island Ferry has gone before: New Jersey. Staten Island! The Musical will bring the laughs to the Avenel Performing Arts Center for a 4-show run from January 13-15, 2023.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
"A Christmas Carol" Returns -- Happily So
Charles Dickens’ rich and marvelous holiday story, A Christmas Carol, for so long a vital part of the New Jersey holiday entertainment scene, is back after its/our long battle with Covid. It opened last weekend after its Covid hiatus at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton and is once again a big, bright blue box of a Christmas present for all, wrapped in a colorful red ribbon and dripping in good will and cheer.
Annual What A Wonderful Year Benefit Concerts Take Place December 29-30
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Telegraph Hill Records and Transparent Clinch Gallery have added a “no ticket required” event at the gallery to the annual What a Wonderful Year (WAWY) festivities on December 29 and 30th. The inaugural What a Wonderful "Cheer" reception is December 29th and will feature interviews with WAWY festival's non-profit beneficiaries, The Asbury Park African-American Music Project (AP-AMP) and The Project Matters (TPM), performances from their alumni and an opportunity to mingle with the sponsors, organizers, and festival performers from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, just prior to the Wonder Bar event.
Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Red Bank comes to The Vogel on Sunday
(RED BANK, NJ) -- This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics! The evening will take place at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts and promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.
Monmouth Civic Chorus presents "Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite" on Sunday
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus presents Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm. The highly acclaimed annual performance of Artistic Director Dr. Ryan James Brandau’s Suite is Monmouth County’s can’t-miss musical event of the holiday season.
Broadway's Danielle Ferland And Comedian Mark Riccadonna Headline Benefit For The Black Box On Thursday
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Tickets remain on sale for a special fundraising event on Thursday in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com!. This coming Thursday, December 22nd starting at 7:30pm, The Ben Shanblatt Trio and NJ-based...
The 19th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, A Honky Tonk Tradition Continues on New Year's Day
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Hank Williams will be celebrated 70 years after his death with the 19th Annual Hank-O-Rama, Sunday, January 1, 2023 at The Bowery Electric (327 Bowery) in New York, NY. The show features more than 30 of Hank’s hits and rarities, including “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and many others, performed live by Dala Records recording aritsts The Lonesome Prairie Dogs. The show features Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith) on pedal steel guitar.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Soundcheck: Debbie Gibson to Debut in December on NJ PBS
(RED BANK, NJ) -- NJ PBS announced that the new episode of its local music series, Soundcheck, will feature the talents and insight of singer-songwriter, producer and actress Debbie Gibson. Soundcheck: Debbie Gibson premieres Tuesday, December 20 at 9:30pm, with encores Saturday, December 24 at 5:00pm and Sunday, December 25 at 9:30am on NJ PBS and stream on MyNJPBS.org.
The Billy Joel Concert Scheduled For December 19th at MSG is Postponed
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Billy Joel concert scheduled for December 19th at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023 due to illness. Statement from Billy Joel's spokesperson: “Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."
