Following Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, its showrunner has a “lot to say” – but we’ll need to wait for a little while. Cavill debuted as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher in 2019, winning over any hesitant fans with that Blaviken fight scene in the very first episode. He returned for a second season, and for many, he’s the highlight of the show.

1 DAY AGO