Thompson Policy Institute on Disability (TPI) has grown with the addition of three new team members. The latest additions to the team reflect TPI’s commitment to creating cutting-edge practices to increase inclusion in schools and communities for those who have often been underserved, including youth and adults with disabilities, those who are Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, as well as those experiencing poverty. The new positions will expand TPI’s ability to provide technical assistance to PK – 12 schools, universities, and service organizations, while engaging in research and program evaluation.

ORANGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO