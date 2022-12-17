Read full article on original website
Issues with the Photo Roster Tool in Canvas
We are currently experiencing issues with the Photo Roster tool in Canvas, which is preventing instructors from viewing or printing photo rosters for the Interterm 2023 and Spring 2023 courses. The Educational Technology Services team is aware of this issue and working to resolve it. Board Approved Chapman’s New Strategic...
Equity Focused Leaders in Transition and Inclusion Join the Thompson Policy Institute on Disability (TPI)
Thompson Policy Institute on Disability (TPI) has grown with the addition of three new team members. The latest additions to the team reflect TPI’s commitment to creating cutting-edge practices to increase inclusion in schools and communities for those who have often been underserved, including youth and adults with disabilities, those who are Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, as well as those experiencing poverty. The new positions will expand TPI’s ability to provide technical assistance to PK – 12 schools, universities, and service organizations, while engaging in research and program evaluation.
Chapman University Volleyball Star Makes NCAA Top 30 Woman of the Year List
Sophie Srivastava ’22, Chapman University alumna volleyball star and psychology major, was recognized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Top 30 Woman of the Year 2022. Who is Sophie Srivastava?. Growing up in the Bay Area, Sophie Srivastava’s athletic journey actually began with soccer. It wasn’t until her...
