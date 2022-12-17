Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teresa Ann Etter
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artsbridge greets winter with Art After Dark
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge is offering Art After Dark today to help people learn how to get through the dark days of winter by using art. Art After Dark will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at Artsbridge at 925 Market St. Extra parking is available in the alley across...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carlyon Marie McGraw
Carlyon Marie McGraw, 75, of Clay, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. Graveside service, noon Friday, Otto Cemetery, Roane County with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Actor, Parkersburg native Paul Dooley discusses memoir
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg native who became a successful stage, TV and movie actor known for his fatherly roles has written a book that includes the most difficult time in his life as a dad. Paul Dooley’s book, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,”...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29
PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Cristine Heintzman
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week:. * Allied Artists of West Virginia at Parkersburg Art Center. * Small Packages Art Display at Parkersburg Art Center. * Free Play at the Library! 9 a.m.-7 p.m. * WesBanco Art Display 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at WesBanco. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County BOE recognizes teachers, service personnel
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at Kanawha Elementary School, instead of the board office in Parkersburg. The board heard presentation from Superintendent Christie Willis about the transportation report; Matt Null, principal of Kanawha Elementary, about the academic plan for Kanawha Elementary; a presentation of attendance and chronic absenteeism by Chris Rutherford, attendance director; Julie Bertram, coordinator of nursing; and a video preview of the See Something Send Something app by technology integration specialists Eric Murphy and Jimmy Stewart.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale E. Flinn
Dale E. Flinn, 90, of Parkersburg, left this world to meet his heavenly father on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born March 11, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and later moved to Moorefield, WV where he graduated high school. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Emma Jean Bensenhaver, just moments before their high school graduation on May 17, 1951. A few years later, he moved his family back to Parkersburg, with the dream of being a professional photographer. He opened Flinn Studio and successfully operated the studio for 65 years taking weddings, portraits, commercial shoots, and everything in between. He was a prominent fixture in the community and loved by everyone who met him. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years Emma Jean Flinn and two children, Stephen Douglas Flinn of Florida and Teresa Dale Johnson of Vienna; grandchildren Andy Johnson of Vienna, Kristina Johnson of Los Angeles, Rick Johnson of Parkersburg, Nikki Rintz of Portland, and Zack Flinn of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Winnie Flinn of Jacksonville, 4 months old, as well as several adopted grandchildren. Dale has donated his body to WVU and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna where Dale was a proud member for 62 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 14:. * Garrytt Michael Horner, St. Marys, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $175.25. * Joshua W. Caplinger, Maryville, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua C. Sims, 163 Hilltop Lane, Parkersburg,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
