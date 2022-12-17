WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Miami University women's basketball team dropped a 66-57 decision on Tuesday afternoon to San Diego State University in game one of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Peyton Scott scored a season-high 23 points for the RedHawks (4-7), while Asia Avinger led the Aztecs (10-2) with 25 points.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO