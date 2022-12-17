ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RedHawks Falter Late Versus SDSU

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Miami University women's basketball team dropped a 66-57 decision on Tuesday afternoon to San Diego State University in game one of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Peyton Scott scored a season-high 23 points for the RedHawks (4-7), while Asia Avinger led the Aztecs (10-2) with 25 points.
RedHawks Fly South to Face SDSU and West Virginia

Miami RedHawks (4-6, 0-0 MAC) vs. San Diego State (9-2, 0-0 MWC) - Tues., Dec. 20 • 12 p.m. vs. West Virginia (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) - Wed., Dec. 21 • 12 p.m. Massimino Court • West Palm Beach, Fla. TV: FloSports. Radio: Miami Sports Network/TuneIn App...
