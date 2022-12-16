Read full article on original website
This Condo Offers a Front-Row View of Downtown Fort Worth From Its Rooftop Deck
Let’s face it, we all like to be in the front. Front of the line to see Santa. Front of the crowd so we can see the parade without having to stand on our toes. Front seat at the Christmas concert to enjoy the dancers and singers first. It’s not bad to be in front.
Southlake Style
Luxury Apartment Complex Being Developed On Lake Grapevine
Realty Capital Residential is taking Flower Mound to new heights. Earlier this week, the Dallas-based development firm announced it’s beginning construction on a new 16-story luxury residential tower on Lake Grapevine called 3111 Sunset Blvd. next year. According to a media release, 3111 Sunset Blvd. will include one-, two- and three-bedroom tower residences, townhomes, 6,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a five-level parking garage. A landscaped pool deck with lake views will be installed on the sixth floor, along with a full-service bar, a billiards room, a golf simulator, a 50-foot lap pool and spa and a private dining room on the 14th floor.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Slider Bar Moves Into Grapevine — Inside Son of a Butcher’s North Texas Expansion
Son of A Butcher adding two more slider style eateries to Tarrant County. FB Society Restaurants — the group behind innovative restaurants such as Whiskey Cake, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines and Haywire — is making its next move in Tarrant County. A third Son of a Butcher will be opening in Grapevine soon.
This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon
There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
TravelPulse
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
Twin Peaks Celebrates Newest Fort Worth-Area Location
This marks the brand’s eighth new lodge in 2022, 31st location in Texas and 94th systemwide
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
fox4news.com
Far North Dallas condo complex catches on fire twice in days before Christmas
FAR NORTH DALLAS, Texas - A condo building in Far North Dallas caught fire again Wednesday just hours after another destructive fire. The first fire happened just before 2 a.m. at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive, near the Dallas North Tollway and Keller Springs Road. About...
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
Grapevine’s beloved 'Waffle Way' reopens one week after suffering tornado damage
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Less than a week after a tornado forced Waffle Way to shut its doors, the popular Grapevine staple reopened Monday. “I called my wife on the way over and she said, ‘Are you going to Waffle Way?'” Dr. Lee Dodson told WFAA. “I said,...
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
keranews.org
An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season
KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
Another student is missing, according to this report, law enforcement is requesting your help in locating a missing college student from Flower Mound, Texas. He was reportedly last seen some days ago.
