Fort Worth, TX

Southlake Style

Luxury Apartment Complex Being Developed On Lake Grapevine

Realty Capital Residential is taking Flower Mound to new heights. Earlier this week, the Dallas-based development firm announced it’s beginning construction on a new 16-story luxury residential tower on Lake Grapevine called 3111 Sunset Blvd. next year. According to a media release, 3111 Sunset Blvd. will include one-, two- and three-bedroom tower residences, townhomes, 6,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a five-level parking garage. A landscaped pool deck with lake views will be installed on the sixth floor, along with a full-service bar, a billiards room, a golf simulator, a 50-foot lap pool and spa and a private dining room on the 14th floor.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays

With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon

There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
DALLAS, TX
TravelPulse

First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America

Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season

KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
ARLINGTON, TX

