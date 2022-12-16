Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable ServiceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantRemilekun OlowookereFort Worth, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Dec. 18-24
The holidays are finally here, and we wish you and yours a happy one! Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
Southlake Style
5 Biggest Openings Of 2022
Southlake saw many exciting openings in the city last year. As we leave 2022 behind and look forward to 2023, residents will no doubt be grateful that they have the following businesses to return to for the new year. After Harkins Theatre closed in 2021, EVO Entertainment was quick to...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
Dallas Observer
Selena Gomez Attends Show at Pocket Sandwich's New Space in Carrollton
Pocket Sandwich Theatre has nearly completed its first run of shows in more than a year since moving into a new building, and one of the last performances had a special guest in the audience. Actress and singer Selena Gomez attended Sunday's performance of the melodrama theater's annual holiday show...
DFW new home sales and prices rose in November, but they’re taking longer to sell
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders saw mixed sales results last month as new homes remained on the market longer and inventory continued to build. But the total number of new home sales in DFW rose, and...
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Tries a New Way of Providing Affordable Housing
This week, the city's Housing Finance Corp. bought The Briscoe, a North Dallas luxury property with 322 market-rate units. Now, half of those will be reserved for people making 80% or less of the area median income. The deal marks a first for the city in its attempts to provide residents with affordable housing.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Fully Automated McDonald’s Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
This is where we may be heading. A viral video on TikTok by Foodiemunster shows a fully automated McDonald's in Texas and it has left the internet divided. In the video, which you'll see below, guests are greeted by a kiosk as they enter and that is where you place your order.
checkoutdfw.com
This local woman was so impressed with the homes she was selling that she bought one for herself
It says a lot about a product when the person selling it has purchased it themselves. It's even more impressive when that something is the biggest purchase someone makes in their life. That's exactly what happened with Stephanie Morgan, who has been selling Normandy Homes in the Dallas area for...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DRONELIFE
Walmart Drone Delivery Now Available from 11 New Stores in Texas
Walmart’s drone delivery may give new meaning to the phrase “last minute shopping.” Just in time for Christmas, the drone delivery service is now available from 11 new stores in the Dallas area. Continue reading below, or listen:. Walmart has plans to expand the DroneUp drone delivery...
Comments / 0