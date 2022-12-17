Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Ring in the Christmas Spirit in Dallas
The countdown to Christmas is on. Before long, the season will be over, and the colorful Christmas lights will be taken down. Until then, Dallas offers countless events and activities to help celebrate the holidays. Visit Santa. Mr. Clause will be in town at Galleria Dallas’ Santaland until Christmas Eve....
Nonprofit Creates Template for South Dallas
A faith-based nonprofit has launched an “affordable housing formula” to tackle soaring home prices in North Texas. “Builders of Hope” is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that seeks transformation throughout Dallas’ urban areas by providing: “affordable & workforce housing,” “financial & pre-homebuyer coaching,” “community engagement & advocacy,” and “strategic partnerships & initiatives.”
Dallas First Responders Spread Christmas Cheer
Christmas came early for some children in Dallas this year as the Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) partnered with charitable organizations and Target to provide Christmas gifts to participants. More than 75 local children got the option to go Christmas shopping with DPD Chief Eddie Garcia, a...
Feeding First Responders This Christmas
For nine years, Feed-a-Hero has been making sure that North Texas first responders are served Christmas meals. This effort began in 2013, NBC 5 reported, and more volunteers have caught on each year. Last year, thousands of volunteers served three tons of food to 7,000 police officers and firefighters. The...
Buc-ee’s Adds More Local Car Washes
Buc-ee’s is set to expand its repertoire of consumer offerings with the introduction of new, on-site carwash tunnels. The private, Texas-based country store and gas station chain will construct $6 million, 5,647-square-foot car wash tunnels at its Fort Worth, Royse City, and Terrell locations, state records show. Construction is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2023.
Broadnax’s Building Permit Backlog Year-End Recap | Part 1
Dallas’ Chief Building Official Andrew Espinoza took over the city’s Development Services Department (DSD) in the second quarter of 2022 only to inherit one of the most talked-about permit backlogs in the country. While other major metroplexes have experienced unique permit issues, Dallas’ slow transition to a new...
Boingo Wireless Moving to North Texas
Another Californian company is moving to Texas. LA-based Boingo Wireless Inc. will move its corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, opening an office with nearly 250 employees at The Star in Frisco. Boingo will invest $1.48 million in the 15,000-square-foot office, according to Governor Greg Abbott. The Texas Enterprise...
Pictures with Santa at Half Price Books
North Texans are running out of time to get their children, or pets, photographed with Santa at Half Price Books. The final day Santa will appear, according to the North Texas Food Bank, is December 22. The event will last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Any donations made during...
Truist Bank Invests in Dallas Housing
LISC Fund Management (LFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), announced that the financial institution Truist had made a $10 million investment in November to the Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund (DHOF). Truist, a Fortune 500 company, invested in the local private investment fund that is committed...
Local District Revises Its Nondiscrimination Statement
Carroll Independent School District’s (CISD) Board of Trustees voted 5-1 on Monday to revise its Student Handbook and Code of Conduct. The majority of the school board zeroed in on the handbook’s “statement of nondiscrimination,” which currently reads:. “In its efforts to promote nondiscrimination, Carroll ISD...
North Texas City to Offer Paid Parental Leave
Denton has approved paid parental leave for city employees in a move that followed other North Texas cities such as Dallas and Fort Worth, reported Axios. The benefit includes six weeks of paid leave and comes as the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reports that Texas had the highest infant mortality in the country in 2020 at 1,946.
Salvation Army Distributes Angel Tree Gifts
The Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution has begun after several months of preparation and community participation. The Angel Tree program seeks to help “provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.” The Salvation Army then shares the wishlists of those registered with donors, and “the gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.”
Companies Continue Flocking to North Texas
In recent years, Dallas and the surrounding area have seen rapid economic expansion as new companies move to the city and surrounding areas. The most recent Dallas business plans include building a Goldman Sachs office tower and relocating the Caterpillar global headquarters. The office tower being established by Goldman Sachs...
Another California Company Moves to Texas
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
Local ISD Approves ‘Guardian Program’
The Keller Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees voted last Monday in favor of new security measures, including the “Guardian Program,” which would train and arm interested teachers and staff in district schools. The vote was 4-3 in favor. Initially, the proposal called for security contractors, but...
CorroHealth Merges with Versalus Health
Two healthcare companies have merged to bring their solutions to more hospitals in Texas and across the country. CorroHealth in Plano and Versalus Health are merging, according to a CorroHealth press release. The new organization formed by the merger will be named Corro Clinical. The combined services of technology, insight, healthcare analytics, capabilities, and expertise are immediately available for clients.
Former TX Prosecutor Sells Lakefront Resort
The owner of a lakefront resort in Upstate New York has sold the luxury property to relatives for $7.4 million. Former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk purchased the Lakefront Terrace Resort (formerly Tahoe Resort) on Lake George in 2018 for $3.4 million while working as a special assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas.
Aaron Dean Sentenced to 11 Years
A Fort Worth jury returned a sentence Tuesday for former police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean was sentenced to serve 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days. Sentencing guidelines suggested a term of between two and 20 years.
Suspected Vagrant Allegedly Smashes Truck Windows
A man suspected of being a vagrant was arrested for smashing the windows of a Ford pickup truck in downtown Dallas this weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 17 in front of the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 302 South Houston Street — directly across the street from the Dallas County Courthouse, which can be clearly seen in the background of a video recording of the incident.
Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2
City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
