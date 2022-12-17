Read full article on original website
Shop Local with the Ithaca Music Advent Calendar, available now!
Advent calendars can be used to count down to just about anything, so they’re good for any occasion, and if you check the local stores, you’ll see advent calendars can feature a couple dozen cheeses, beers, fancy chocolates — so why not music? What’s the Ithaca Music Advent Calendar? Just buy 24 albums from local musicians, or even just 24 songs. Or one album. Design your own.
Postponed Indigo Girls show at State Theatre rescheduled for April
The Indigo Girls concert at Ithaca’s State Theatre that was postponed earlier this month has been rescheduled for April 27th, according to promoter DSP Shows. All tickets for the December 7th show will be honored, and additional tickets are back on sale for April. The December date was “postponed...
December 20 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 25,658 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 9 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,958,406 tests conducted. They say there are also 4 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,216 submitted through their online portal. As...
