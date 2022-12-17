Advent calendars can be used to count down to just about anything, so they’re good for any occasion, and if you check the local stores, you’ll see advent calendars can feature a couple dozen cheeses, beers, fancy chocolates — so why not music? What’s the Ithaca Music Advent Calendar? Just buy 24 albums from local musicians, or even just 24 songs. Or one album. Design your own.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO