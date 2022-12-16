ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Des Moines Register

18 GOP senators helped pass a $1.7 trillion spending plan. How Iowa's senators voted:

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a $1.7 trillion spending package Thursday that includes record amounts for domestic programs and defense priorities as lawmakers scrambled to approve the sweeping bill as a foreboding winter storm threatened to paralyze the nation's capital. The House was poised to follow suit later Thursday and approve the measure to fund the rest of the...
Detroit News

Congress has a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. Here's what's in it.

Congressional lawmakers hope on Thursday to finalize a bipartisan, roughly $1.7 trillion bill that boosts domestic and defense spending through most of 2023, funding the government and averting a catastrophic shutdown in the waning hours of the year. The compilation of long-stalled appropriations bills, known as an omnibus, would provide...
