The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
New York Post

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
Larry Brown Sports

Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick...
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible drone footage of Buenos Aires after World Cup win goes viral

Argentina on Sunday won the World Cup in Qatar, and the country was partying in celebration. The South American country won the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and third overall. After tying 3-3 in extra time, they beat France 4-2 on penalty kicks for the win. In Buenos Aires, the roads were... The post Incredible drone footage of Buenos Aires after World Cup win goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By Fan's Jersey At World Cup Final

The Men's World Cup final in Qatar is heading to extra time. Argentina and France are tied, 2-2, after 90-plus minutes of play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been thrilling on the field, there's been a viral moment in the stands. One odd fan is going viral for what he's wearing on Sunday.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos

The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.
The Spun

Rising Hockey Star Has Tragically Died At 18 Years Old

Russian teenage hockey player Abakar Kazbekov tragically passed away over the weekend. Kazbekov, 18, had been playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of the major junior hockey organizations in Canada. The team and the league confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night. "The Ontario...
NBC Sports

Former assistant beats Baffert in Los Alamitos Futurity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, in the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, with 10-1 shot Practical Move winning by 3 1/4 lengths. Practical Move earned 10 points on the 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines...
