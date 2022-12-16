For the past three years, I have spent my calendar year volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in the ZooTeen program. Not only have I met amazing people through the ZooTeen program, I have been mentored by the Cincinnati Zoo’s staff, AmeriCorps members, and Thane Maynard, the zoo’s director. The most important lesson I have taken away from these leaders, especially Maynard, is the importance of how spreading awareness to others about topics such as global warming makes a difference in society.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO