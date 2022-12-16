Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
getnews.info
Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition
Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
linknky.com
Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY
For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Dr. Know Examines Mysterious Queen City Symbols
Our riverfront’s bridges have painted columns of numbers on the concrete supports underneath. What do they mean? The numbers closest to the water are largest, so they can’t mean the water level. And the numbers are different under each bridge. Are they some kind of secret nautical code? —COUNT ME IN.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
New Sports and Entertainment Concept Moving into Downtown's The Foundry
The venue aims to have a casual atmosphere where guests can grab a drink after work or watch a game with friends.
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
WKRC
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
Fox 19
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
linknky.com
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Newport Kroger
One of the six Wienermobiles rolling around the United States will be making its way to the Newport Kroger Tuesday. According to Oscar Mayer’s “[email protected]” page on their website, the giant mobile sausage on a bun will be at the Kroger location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
scrollonline.net
My Experience Volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo
For the past three years, I have spent my calendar year volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in the ZooTeen program. Not only have I met amazing people through the ZooTeen program, I have been mentored by the Cincinnati Zoo’s staff, AmeriCorps members, and Thane Maynard, the zoo’s director. The most important lesson I have taken away from these leaders, especially Maynard, is the importance of how spreading awareness to others about topics such as global warming makes a difference in society.
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
WLWT 5
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WKRC
Preps underway for major weather event by end of week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
