Nocona, TX

Bowie Basketball Interview

The Nocona Indians pulled off a close victory on the road at Poolville on Friday despite being shorthanded. The Indians won 61-58 against the Monarchs, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter. Nocona came into the game with its starting post player out with an injury. With the team struggling...
BOWIE, TX
Lady Rabbits fall in district opener to Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Friday with their toughest game of the season taking on state-ranked Holliday. The Lady Eagles won 71-15, showing why they are so highly ranked and one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. The Lady Rabbits came into the game...
BOWIE, TX
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31

The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
BOWIE, TX
Government office to close for holidays

Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
BOWIE, TX

