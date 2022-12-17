ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Government office to close for holidays

Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31

The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
John David Hancock

NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate. He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in...
Mary Louise Anderson

NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
McDonald’s Is Testing A New Concept Store In Texas

McDonald's is preparing for trends to continue that show people want to drive-through and pick up instead of dine in at its restaurants. McDonald's has even decided to open a new concept location in Texas that is centered around it's app, a smaller dining room, and a quick way to pick up food.
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022

The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Bowie Basketball Interview

The Nocona Indians pulled off a close victory on the road at Poolville on Friday despite being shorthanded. The Indians won 61-58 against the Monarchs, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter. Nocona came into the game with its starting post player out with an injury. With the team struggling...
Lady Rabbits fall in district opener to Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Friday with their toughest game of the season taking on state-ranked Holliday. The Lady Eagles won 71-15, showing why they are so highly ranked and one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. The Lady Rabbits came into the game...
Jackrabbits beat Alvord 47-35

The Bowie Jackrabbits got a good win against Alvord on Friday in their last game before district play starts. The Jackrabbits easily won 47-35 in a game they could have won by more if Bowie shot the ball better. After a bye game earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits knew...
BOWIE, TX

