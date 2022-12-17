Read full article on original website
Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
Government office to close for holidays
Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31
The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
John David Hancock
NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate. He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in...
Mary Louise Anderson
NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
McDonald’s Is Testing A New Concept Store In Texas
McDonald's is preparing for trends to continue that show people want to drive-through and pick up instead of dine in at its restaurants. McDonald's has even decided to open a new concept location in Texas that is centered around it's app, a smaller dining room, and a quick way to pick up food.
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
Family of missing Texas A&M student talks to KRHD News about his disappearance
A Texas A&M student went missing Friday just before meeting with his family for a lunch leading up to graduation. Now, family and friends of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang are asking for help to find him.
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Bowie Basketball Interview
The Nocona Indians pulled off a close victory on the road at Poolville on Friday despite being shorthanded. The Indians won 61-58 against the Monarchs, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter. Nocona came into the game with its starting post player out with an injury. With the team struggling...
Lady Rabbits fall in district opener to Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Friday with their toughest game of the season taking on state-ranked Holliday. The Lady Eagles won 71-15, showing why they are so highly ranked and one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. The Lady Rabbits came into the game...
Driver dies in single-car crash in Wise County
DPS troopers are still working on the cause of a single-car crash that killed a man in Wise County. It happened Sunday along on FM 51 near Slidell.
Jackrabbits beat Alvord 47-35
The Bowie Jackrabbits got a good win against Alvord on Friday in their last game before district play starts. The Jackrabbits easily won 47-35 in a game they could have won by more if Bowie shot the ball better. After a bye game earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits knew...
