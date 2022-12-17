Read full article on original website
Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31
The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
Government office to close for holidays
Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
New Mexican restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food truck owners of Tacos y Tortas El Pelon get a brick and mortar to bring authentic Mexican food located next to Sheppard Air Force Base. “We see this place, we like it and we try to bring something close to them but the same for the community, for Wichita Falls,” […]
Mary Louise Anderson
NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
Is snow coming with sub-zero wind chills?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see sub-zero wind chill or “feels like” temps this week but will we see winter precipitation? According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance that Texoma might see some snow on Thursday but it isn’t likely. The highest chance for snow will be in Lawton with […]
Two-alarm fire claims pets
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some pets are unaccounted for after a house fire Saturday morning. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson at 2:42 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Avenue for a structure fire. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home and called […]
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 16, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
Lady Rabbits fall in district opener to Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Friday with their toughest game of the season taking on state-ranked Holliday. The Lady Eagles won 71-15, showing why they are so highly ranked and one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. The Lady Rabbits came into the game...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Girls Basketball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated as they dominated state-ranked private school Christ Academy at Midwestern State University’s Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday. The Lady Indians won 70-22 against the Lady Warriors in a game they ran away with it from the start. Nocona came into the game ranked...
Bowie Basketball Interview
The Nocona Indians pulled off a close victory on the road at Poolville on Friday despite being shorthanded. The Indians won 61-58 against the Monarchs, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter. Nocona came into the game with its starting post player out with an injury. With the team struggling...
