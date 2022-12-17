Read full article on original website
Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
Government office to close for holidays
Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31
The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
John David Hancock
NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate. He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in...
Girls Basketball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated as they dominated state-ranked private school Christ Academy at Midwestern State University’s Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday. The Lady Indians won 70-22 against the Lady Warriors in a game they ran away with it from the start. Nocona came into the game ranked...
Lady Rabbits fall in district opener to Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Friday with their toughest game of the season taking on state-ranked Holliday. The Lady Eagles won 71-15, showing why they are so highly ranked and one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. The Lady Rabbits came into the game...
Jackrabbits beat Alvord 47-35
The Bowie Jackrabbits got a good win against Alvord on Friday in their last game before district play starts. The Jackrabbits easily won 47-35 in a game they could have won by more if Bowie shot the ball better. After a bye game earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits knew...
