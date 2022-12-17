ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowienewsonline.com

Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022

The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Government office to close for holidays

Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31

The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Mary Louise Anderson

NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy