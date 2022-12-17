Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
bowienewsonline.com
Government office to close for holidays
Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
bowienewsonline.com
Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie News moves up deadline for Dec. 31
The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on Dec. 21, 2022, and if the forecast holds true Old Man Winter will be entering in dramatic fashion with single-digit temperatures in Texas during the long Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a...
Young County human remains identified by DNA
The Graham Police Department has confirmed the identity of human remains found on March 8, 2022, through DNA tests.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
bowienewsonline.com
Mary Louise Anderson
NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
KXII.com
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card. According the Gainesville Police, an unknown male was seen at an ATM on Nov. 6 using the victim’s debit card. Police said the...
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into 2 cars
A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed into two cars during a pursuit, then got out and ran.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
More charges for the man accused of killing a Wise County 7 year old
Wise county jail records show that 31 year old Tanner Horner, who is already being held on capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping charges, is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child.
