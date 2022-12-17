In a comment to the recent “Valley makes air-quality progress, but critical ozone, PM standards have yet to be met,” Dec. 14, 2022 Air Quality Matters posting, I wrote: “The progress and work must continue if the Valley is to meet the remaining federal National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 24-hour average and annual fine-particulate matter (PM2.5 of 35 and 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air, respectively), as well as the NAAQS for 8-hour ozone (set at 70 parts per billion parts of air), the deadline for meeting this has been extended in the Valley out to year 2037, the extension granted by the Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 28, 2015, incidentally. The Valley, on the other hand, is projected to meet both the daily average and annual PM2.5 standards in 2024 and 2025, respectively, ‘with ongoing emissions reductions expected in the coming years,’ according to the [San Joaquin Valley] Air [Pollution Control] District (2021-’22 ‘Annual Report to the Community,’ p. 13)”.

