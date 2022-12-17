Read full article on original website
Mifflin County man charged with woman’s death, kidnapping
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe. Kibe’s body was located on River Road […]
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
PennLive.com
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
Altoona man accused of stealing urn with children’s ashes
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An urn with the ashes of a child in it was reportedly stolen from an Altoona woman and used as collateral by her ex. Police were called to a home on Beale Avenue in November after a woman alleged that her ex, 28-year-old Brandol Miller, forced his way into her apartment […]
Crews on scene of deadly head-on crash in Cambria County, road closed
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night along a highway in Cambria County. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m. a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line has the road closed at the St. Michael […]
local21news.com
Police concerned for missing woman's welfare in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Koller is described to be a white woman, 5'4", 135 lbs., blond hair, and green eyes. Authorities say that the circumstances of her disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, but police are...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
wkok.com
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart ended with a trip to Blair County Prison for a Maryland man that was reportedly shoplifting and found with a “substantial amount” of meth, police report. Police from Freedom Township were called to Walmart on Commerce Drive in Duncansville Dec. 19, just before 3:30 p.m. for […]
FOX43.com
Woman found dead in Mifflin County, state police are investigating
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. The woman, identified by police as Paige Nikole Kibe, was found dead on Friday on River Road in Bratton Township. Police say there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with...
Bellwood man charged with killing cat for ‘making noises’
Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township. State police were sent to a home […]
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Blairsville man dies 9 days after falling off roof in Westmont
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a Blairsville man died last week from injuries he suffered after falling off a roof several days prior. Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Chaney was reportedly working on installing a metal roof at a residence...
Intensive supervised bail OK’d for defendant in starvation deaths of Pa. girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters has been made eligible for intensive supervised bail. County Judge Nancy L. Butts on Tuesday approved the defense request for Michele L. Butler, 49, who...
Series of break-ins leads to same man
State College, Pa. — Two different home break-ins in State College point to one suspect, according to police. Between Nov. 21 and 23 police allege John Lynn Weaver entered two homes in State College without permission. One family saw an unwanted guest on a surveillance video and another woman came home to find a man inside her bedroom. On Nov. 21, Officer Garrett Toothman was contacted by a family who...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Traveling ‘Too Fast’ for Roadway Conditions Crashes, Overturns on I-80
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Union Township on Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say...
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
