A Homer City man was found guilty of charges related to an incident in August of 2021. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to a state trooper and resisting arrest. Police say on August 7th of last year, state troopers were called out for an intoxicated and erratic individual near the Blairsville Eagles club. Ross told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and then tried to run across the highway in an effort to get himself hit by a car. When police took him into custody, he resisted a rest for a lengthy period of time and attempted to kick state troopers, eventually hitting one in the face.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO