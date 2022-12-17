Read full article on original website
Police: Threats trigger security restrictions at Latrobe hospital, lead to charge
A Hempfield man was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats stemming from a disturbance Friday and Saturday at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Paul D. White Jr., 37, is accused of making threatening remarks concerning the hospital and its staff while at the emergency room, prompting tightened security, according to Latrobe police.
Pa. man convicted for assaulting trooper while high on meth
An Indiana County man has been convicted in the assault of a state trooper last year. WJAC reports that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault after striking a Pennsylvania State Trooper while under the influence of methamphetamines. Troopers were dispatched to the area of...
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Altoona man charged in $7,600 home improvement fraud
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly taking $7,600 from a woman to replace her roof but never doing the job. Altoona police have charged 47-year-old Benjamin Townsend after allegedly taking a $500 cash deposit from an Altoona woman and then cashing a $7,100 check the next morning to replace […]
Pa. inmate accused of threatening to kill woman: ‘I’m going to slice her throat’
An inmate at Mifflin County Jail has been accused of threatening to kill a woman over the phone, according to Huntingdon County police. Corey Snyder, 42, from Mount Union, is facing additional charges after a dispute over the phone when he allegedly threatened a family member, WJAC-TV reported. The new...
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY IN AUGUST 2021 INCIDENT INVOLVING METH
A Homer City man was found guilty of charges related to an incident in August of 2021. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to a state trooper and resisting arrest. Police say on August 7th of last year, state troopers were called out for an intoxicated and erratic individual near the Blairsville Eagles club. Ross told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and then tried to run across the highway in an effort to get himself hit by a car. When police took him into custody, he resisted a rest for a lengthy period of time and attempted to kick state troopers, eventually hitting one in the face.
Altoona man accused of stealing urn with children’s ashes
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An urn with the ashes of a child in it was reportedly stolen from an Altoona woman and used as collateral by her ex. Police were called to a home on Beale Avenue in November after a woman alleged that her ex, 28-year-old Brandol Miller, forced his way into her apartment […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SHERIFF WARNS PUBLIC OF GIFT CARD SCAM
Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock is warning residents about a gift card scam going around the area. In a Facebook post, Fyock said someone is claiming to be him and is asking residents for gift cards or threatening to arrest them. The funds garnered from gift cards were, subsequently, sent to Nigeria.
Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE WHILE DUI
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence was sentenced on Monday. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced yesterday that 43-year-old Warren Miller of Hastings was ordered to serve up to 20 years for the first degree felony charge. He was scheduled to face a jury trial yesterday but instead entered a guilty plea to the lead charge. The charge was in connection with a crash on October 12th of 2020 on Route 286 near Hickory Lane in Green Township. Miller’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on the car driven by Christopher Ortman, who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center after he was flown from the scene.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
wccsradio.com
PLEA DETAILS IN VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE TO BE RELEASED TODAY
UPDATE: Warren W. Miller pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI and will be sentenced at 1:15 this afternoon. Details are expected to be released today on a plea agreement of a Hastings man charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes. Court documents show that a...
Bellwood man charged with killing cat for ‘making noises’
Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township. State police were sent to a home […]
$2k worth of copper wire cut from crane in Somerset County, police investigating
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for clues on the people responsible for stealing copper and causing thousands in damages from a crane. Sometime between Sept. 15 at midnight and Oct. 28 at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) stole copper wire that was stripped from equipment/machinery at the 300 block of Fogletown […]
Police: Northern Cambria duo stole nearly 200 ft. of copper piping from a home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace. The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE
The death of an 84 year old Punxsutawney woman who was in a residential fire is believed to be accidential. The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. to the Pennsylvania State Police on December 16th along route 119 in Henderson Township of Jefferson County. Several VFD’s assisted at the scene,...
Clearfield Wholesale Paper donates $21k to Pennsylvania non-profit
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In celebration of the Clearfield Wholesales Paper (CWP) 100th anniversary, they donated $21,000 to Grady’s Decision, a Pennsylvania-based non-profit. Since 2019, CWP has been raising money each year for organizations and non-profits. This year, Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit that helps families who are affected by premature births or birth defects, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
