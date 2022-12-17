Ledia Comeaux Moss was born on Sept. 15th, 1938 in Mire, La., as the second youngest in a sibling group of 15 to parents Onezeme Comeaux and Ophelia Castille Comeaux. Her family moved to Sulphur and she graduated from Sulphur High School in 1956. She worked at Savoie’s Frozen Foods on Ruth Street in Sulphur for 11 years before marrying her best friend, Robert Ellis Moss Jr. (Bob) of Sulphur. Ledia enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and cooking for her husband and family. She was the dedicated, loving primary caretaker for her elderly in-laws, Robert (Ellis) and Myron Moss for several years. She was devoted to praying her daily rosary. Ledia loved her family dearly, especially her four grandchildren. She was proud of her Cajun heritage and of the fact that Louisiana French was her first language.

