Allen Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

12/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list –

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Charles Joseph Matte, 38, 522 Holmes St. Apt. 9 — domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court. Michael Joseph Leger, 46, 1714 Legion St. — five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; resisting an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; owner to secure registration; operating while intoxicated, first offense.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Second arrest in Sulphur drive-by shooting

A second person has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that happened last week on Carlton Street in Sulphur. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $175,000. Brandon Allen, 18, was arrested...
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ledia Moss

Ledia Comeaux Moss was born on Sept. 15th, 1938 in Mire, La., as the second youngest in a sibling group of 15 to parents Onezeme Comeaux and Ophelia Castille Comeaux. Her family moved to Sulphur and she graduated from Sulphur High School in 1956. She worked at Savoie’s Frozen Foods on Ruth Street in Sulphur for 11 years before marrying her best friend, Robert Ellis Moss Jr. (Bob) of Sulphur. Ledia enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and cooking for her husband and family. She was the dedicated, loving primary caretaker for her elderly in-laws, Robert (Ellis) and Myron Moss for several years. She was devoted to praying her daily rosary. Ledia loved her family dearly, especially her four grandchildren. She was proud of her Cajun heritage and of the fact that Louisiana French was her first language.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, LA (Today’s Country 105.7) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Teen accused in string of armed robberies

A Houston teen has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Lake Charles. On Monday, Nov. 28, at 8:49 p.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an armed robbery complaint at a business in the 3100 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive. The suspect...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kjas.com

DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Anita Hinson Cain

Anita Hinson Cain went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2022 at her home in Sieper, La., at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Alton Cain Jr.; three daughters, Diann Norris (Kenny), Dena Parker (Larry), and Dee Ann Taylor (Joel); eight grandchildren, Katie Williams (Paul), Trent Parker (Mikaela), Jared Parker (Kira), Weston Parker, Chase Taylor, Ava, Anna Grace, and Emma Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Anna, and Sadie Williams. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Esther Hinson.
SIEPER, LA

