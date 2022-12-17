Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
12/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list –
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Charles Joseph Matte, 38, 522 Holmes St. Apt. 9 — domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court. Michael Joseph Leger, 46, 1714 Legion St. — five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; resisting an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; owner to secure registration; operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Lake Charles American Press
Second arrest in Sulphur drive-by shooting
A second person has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that happened last week on Carlton Street in Sulphur. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $175,000. Brandon Allen, 18, was arrested...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
Crime Stoppers of Acadia: Help needed locating suspects wanted for battery
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Domestic Abuse Battery is a serious matter that can lead to injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. The fires happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, and on Monday, Dec. 19, at homes in New Orleans, Leesville, and Ruston, according to officials. “It’s cold outside...
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
Lake Charles American Press
Ledia Moss
Ledia Comeaux Moss was born on Sept. 15th, 1938 in Mire, La., as the second youngest in a sibling group of 15 to parents Onezeme Comeaux and Ophelia Castille Comeaux. Her family moved to Sulphur and she graduated from Sulphur High School in 1956. She worked at Savoie’s Frozen Foods on Ruth Street in Sulphur for 11 years before marrying her best friend, Robert Ellis Moss Jr. (Bob) of Sulphur. Ledia enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and cooking for her husband and family. She was the dedicated, loving primary caretaker for her elderly in-laws, Robert (Ellis) and Myron Moss for several years. She was devoted to praying her daily rosary. Ledia loved her family dearly, especially her four grandchildren. She was proud of her Cajun heritage and of the fact that Louisiana French was her first language.
Port Barre Police on scene of train crash; no injuries reported
Port Barre Police are currently on scene of a train crash involving an 18-wheeler on McCormick Drive, just off US 190.
KPLC TV
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (Today’s Country 105.7) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Charles American Press
Teen accused in string of armed robberies
A Houston teen has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Lake Charles. On Monday, Nov. 28, at 8:49 p.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an armed robbery complaint at a business in the 3100 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive. The suspect...
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
kjas.com
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Lake Charles American Press
Anita Hinson Cain
Anita Hinson Cain went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2022 at her home in Sieper, La., at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Alton Cain Jr.; three daughters, Diann Norris (Kenny), Dena Parker (Larry), and Dee Ann Taylor (Joel); eight grandchildren, Katie Williams (Paul), Trent Parker (Mikaela), Jared Parker (Kira), Weston Parker, Chase Taylor, Ava, Anna Grace, and Emma Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Anna, and Sadie Williams. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Esther Hinson.
