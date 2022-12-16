Music notes: Andy Grammer, Jewel, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles and Meghan Trainor

Elizabeth Chan, the woman who stopped counting the number of Christmas songs she’d written somewhere around the 1,200 mark, believes Christmas is for everyone and that no one—not even Mariah Carey—should be able to own it. So when Carey filed an application to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” for her company to use on an avalanche of products, including dairy-free milk, dog collars, and sunglasses, Chan put up a fight, filing her opposition to the move. And last month, she triumphed by default. “A lot of people think it was a me vs. Mariah thing, but it wasn’t. It’s...

