LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Dixie Flyers boys basketball at Coach Walker Classic | Dec. 17, 2022

LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Park City Miners boys basketball | Dec. 21, 2022
The Green Canyon Wolves vs Park City Miners broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will...
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hunter Wolverines boys basketball | Dec. 20, 2022
The Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hunter Wolverines broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and Chad Saunders. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games...
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees boys basketball | Dec. 20, 2022
The Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here. To...
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Woods Cross Wildcats boys basketball | Dec. 20, 2022
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Woods Cross Wildcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here.
Emilee Skinner wins second straight CVMG Prep Basketball Player of the Week
LOGAN – Ridgeline High School girls basketball guard Emilee Skinner has been named Cache Valley Media Group Prep Basketball Player of the Week for a second week in a row following another very impressive week for the sophomore. Skinner’s performance last week was almost equal to the week that...
Introducing “Light the A,” the newest Utah State-focused sports podcast
LOGAN – From the hosts of the Full Court Press comes a new Utah State-centric sports podcast, “Light the A,” named after the victory cry of Aggies everywhere as they call for the “A” on the tower of Old Main to be lit blue. This...
Utah State football announces early signing class
LOGAN – Utah State officially totaled 23 players for its early signing recruiting class, bringing in 11 high school recruits, 10 junior college players and two transfers from Division I schools. Aggies head coach Blake Anderson said he feels like the group he brought in is a “solid class”...
The definitive Utah State football bowl game history – Part 1
Later this month Utah State will appear in its 15th official bowl game. It’s not a glamorous number, tied for 76th-most in the country, but it’s a drastic turnaround from what the situation was just 12 years ago. In 2010, the Aggies had appeared in five bowl games in the then-108 year history of collegiate bowl games. Since then (including this year), Utah State has been in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons.
MaryAnn Williamson Crockett
December 20, 1950 – December 19, 2022 (age 71) MaryAnn Williamson Crockett, age 71 of Providence, Utah, was called home on December 19, 2022 of natural causes. MaryAnn was born on December 20, 1950 to John and Eleanor Williamson in American Fork, Utah. MaryAnn attended schools in Utah and later in Georgia.
Charles Ray Averett Jr.
April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
Merle Leon Hunsaker
November 27, 1944 – December 18, 2022 (age 78) Merle Leon Hunsaker, 78, passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2022 with his family by his side. Leon was the son of Allen and Clara Hunsaker and was raised in Brigham City, Utah, graduating from Box Elder High School. Leon attended Utah State University, earning a degree in Safety Education. Leon Married Barbara Blaine on July 17, 1974.
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 2400 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of a northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark
January 12, 1958 – December 20, 2022 (age 64) Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
United Way looking for senior volunteers to help individuals battle anxiety and depression
LOGAN — Until December 29th, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about...
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility
LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
Utah State students propose, debate a hypothetical new U.S. Constitution
LOGAN — Students at Utah State University displayed more courage than caution when faced with the hypothetical challenge of drafting a new constitution for the United States of America this past semester. The new constitution proposed by USU students enrolled in Constitutional Design (Political Science 4800) and a Senior...
