asu.edu
State-of-the-art facilities highlight new upgrades to ASU campuses
MIX center in downtown Mesa and Mullett Arena in Tempe show growing ASU landscapes. Arizona State University completed more than 120 projects totaling more than $40 million during the summer and fall 2022 semesters. Facilities Development and Management and its collaborators upgraded all ASU campuses and concluded work on two...
asu.edu
ASU student groups offer electrical engineering opportunities
Electrical engineering students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University can connect with others in their major and gain industry insights through two student organizations: the ASU chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, commonly known as IEEE, and the ASU chapter of Eta Kappa Nu, also known as HKN — IEEE’s honor society for high-achieving electrical engineers and engineering students.
asu.edu
ASU to advance proposal for CHIPS and Science Act funding
Regionally collaborative proposal to advance microelectronics research, development and manufacturing in Southwest as part of national network. Responsive to action initiated by the Department of Defense, Arizona State University President Michael Crow has appointed two senior leaders to guide the university in creating a world-class center of excellence for microelectronics research, development education and training.
asu.edu
Being a good ally in Indigenous research
Doing Research in Indigenous Communities Conference showcases Native American research, disciplines at ASU. Indigenous research isn’t just about the collection of data or the academic study of a subject. It’s also about how to show proper respect and reciprocal relations to tribal nations and communities. That’s the sentiment...
asu.edu
ASU partners with Clean-Seas to create $50M plastic-to-hydrogen facility
The Arizona facility will be the first of its kind. A collaboration between Arizona State University's Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service and waste-to-energy solutions company Clean-Seas is slated to bring a clean hydrogen facility — the first of its kind — to Arizona. The two entities...
asu.edu
ASU associate professor helps establish Indigenous Caucus for child development research
Arizona State University Associate Professor Monica Tsethlikai collaborated with researchers from universities across the country to create a new committee focusing on research for Indigenous children and families. The Indigenous Caucus, which belongs to the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD), aims to bring awareness to existing gaps in Indigenous child development research.
asu.edu
Psychology undergraduate aims to better understand the role of discrimination in sleep
Crystal Li conducts research on minority populations and the transition to college. Crystal Li, an Arizona State University undergraduate psychology major with a minor in Spanish, hopes to make a difference in diverse communities through graduate research. When she was in high school, she volunteered in an underserved community in...
asu.edu
ASU musicology professor receives Society for Ethnomusicology award for book on jazz music, popular dance
Christi Jay Wells, associate professor of musicology in Arizona State University's School of Music, Dance and Theatre, was awarded the 2022 Kealiinohomoku Award by the Society for Ethnomusicology for their monograph “Between Beats: The Jazz Tradition and Black Vernacular Dance.” Wells was presented with the award at the American Musicological Society, Society for Ethnomusicology (SEM) and Society for Music Theory joint annual meeting in New Orleans.
