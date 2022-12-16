Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
Briefs: Clark’s Christmas Kids raises $1.1M; Elle Duncan in town; Emily Blunt’s Atlanta cockroaches
Clark Howard this year brought back in-person donations for his annual donation drive for foster children in Georgia dub...
WMAZ
Korean fried chicken restaurant on Buford Highway in Atlanta closing Jan. 1
ATLANTA — Another local restaurant in Atlanta is closing its doors at the beginning of the year due to rising costs. Hello Chicken announced on Instagram that they would have their last day of service on Jan. 1. The Korean fried chicken restaurant on Buford Highway is a woman-owned...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Latto given key to city, day named after her in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County's own Grammy-nominated rapper Latto now has a new distinction. Leaders in Rex, Georgia presented the "Big Energy" rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, with the key to the city and a proclamation that Dec. 18 would be named Latto Day. Latto received...
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
thesource.com
Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target
1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
nomadlawyer.org
Stonecrest: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Stonecrest, Georgia
Stonecrest is found in DeKalb County Georgia (USA). The city’s borders are located in the far southeast corner with a smaller area to the north of Interstate 20. Stonecrest is Georgia’s newest urban area, covering 29 square miles and home to nearly 50,000 residents. The city is bordered...
Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event
For the past 52 years, Atlanta’s firefighters have made a point of spreading holiday cheer to their neighbours. “This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Roderick Smith, chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The City of Atlanta Firefighters […] The post Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
Three weeks after a 12- and 15-year-old were fatally shot near Atlantic Station, gun violence has claimed the lives of two more of Atlanta’s children.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DHS and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Team Up to Find More Adoptive Families for Youth Waiting in Foster Care
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of the longest-waiting youth waiting in foster care. This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the...
WMAZ
New Georgia laws taking effect in 2023
ATLANTA — With the start of the new year, Georgians will have a handful of new laws in place, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the last few months. While most of Georgia's new laws took effect back in July, at the end of the legislative session, a few were delayed until Jan. 1 of next near.
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
FanBolt.Com
‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is releasing in theaters on December 23, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening! And one lucky grand-prize winner will also receive a Whitney Houston Funko Pop Vinyl!. The screening is taking place on Tuesday,...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
atlantafi.com
How Much House Can You Afford In Atlanta? (Calculator)
If you’re shopping for a home in Atlanta, one of the questions you need to think about is how much house you can afford. The question is one that needs to be weighed seriously because all you have to do is visit the steps of the Fulton, DeKalb or Cobb County courthouse to see foreclosure auctions in action.
