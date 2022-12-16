ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target

1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Stonecrest: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Stonecrest, Georgia

Stonecrest is found in DeKalb County Georgia (USA). The city’s borders are located in the far southeast corner with a smaller area to the north of Interstate 20. Stonecrest is Georgia’s newest urban area, covering 29 square miles and home to nearly 50,000 residents. The city is bordered...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event

For the past 52 years, Atlanta’s firefighters have made a point of spreading holiday cheer to their neighbours. “This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Roderick Smith, chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The City of Atlanta Firefighters […] The post Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DHS and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Team Up to Find More Adoptive Families for Youth Waiting in Foster Care

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of the longest-waiting youth waiting in foster care. This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

New Georgia laws taking effect in 2023

ATLANTA — With the start of the new year, Georgians will have a handful of new laws in place, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the last few months. While most of Georgia's new laws took effect back in July, at the end of the legislative session, a few were delayed until Jan. 1 of next near.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

How Much House Can You Afford In Atlanta? (Calculator)

If you’re shopping for a home in Atlanta, one of the questions you need to think about is how much house you can afford. The question is one that needs to be weighed seriously because all you have to do is visit the steps of the Fulton, DeKalb or Cobb County courthouse to see foreclosure auctions in action.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy