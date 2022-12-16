Read full article on original website
MS Bobcats Sweep Monroe Central
The Cambridge Middle School boys’ basketball teams both improved its records with dominant wins over Monroe Central in action Saturday. In eighth grade action, the Bobcats raised their record to 4 – 2 with a 53-8 win over Monroe Central. Leading the Bobcats was Breyor Ford with 20 points, Tre’Vaughn Alexander with 14 points and Damian Kissinger with 10 rebounds.
Middle School Girls Swept by Shenandoah
The Cambridge Middle School girls’ basketball teams dropped games to Shenandoah in action Monday. In seventh grade action, Shenandoah downed Cambridge 34-18. Cami Moore led the Bobcats with 12 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Kadence Hanes added six points and grabbed eight rebounds. In eighth grade action, the...
Middle School Boys lose to County Rival
The Cambridge Middle School boys’ basketball teams lost to county rival Meadowbrook in action Monday at Cambridge High School. In eighth grade action, Meadowbrook defeated the Bobcats 45-3. Leading the Bobcats was Breyor Ford and Tre’Vaughn Alexander with 10 points each. In the seventh grade game, Meadowbrook downed...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo
"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
Late Second Half Push by WVU Buries Buffalo
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers were without forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. due to a knee injury and got off to a sluggish start but a late second half surge gave way for a lopsided 96-78 victory. West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 22 points. Stevenson...
BREAKING: Wide receiver transfer commits to WVU Football
West Virginia is on the board on the transfer market, adding a commitment from Kent State athlete Ja'Shaun Poke. While listed as a senior for the Golden Flashes, Poke would have two years to play one more season. Poke spent the past three seasons as a reliable third option at...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Buffalo
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
Manhattan College Denies Playing Part in Jose Perez’s Waiver
Manhattan College released a statement to ESPN on Saturday, responding to the report that they had a play in Jose Perez’s denied wavier. “Manhattan College completed all of the required NCAA transfer forms requested by West Virginia University is a timely manner and did not object to Jose Perez’s waiver application. All further questions should be directed to WVU and the NCAA.”
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
Hancock County artist reminds players of their most memorable years on the field
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– We all have an old pile of trophies collecting dust somewhere. They can be easy to forget about, but you know what isn’t? That game ball or puck that you won from the big game. One local artist is making sure you’ll never forget your precious time on the field. This […]
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4
UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
Crash slows traffic on Ohio 7 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday to a two-vehicle crash heading northbound on Ohio 7 near the New Alexandria/Smithfield exit. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage. Traffic was slowed to one lane. No word on injuries.
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
