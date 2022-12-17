Read full article on original website
Richard Stephen Lindell (final arrangements)
Richard Stephen Lindell, age 80, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, from complications of dementia and a fall. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. Visitation...
Sarah Swift (final arrangements)
Sarah E. Swift, 68, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home in Salem. A Celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Salem Friends Church in Salem with Pastor Deb Savage officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the church.
Sanjuana “Juanita” Tanner
Sanjuana “Juanita” Tanner, 73, of New London passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022,. at the emergency room of the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after noon on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 3 to 6 p.m. that afternoon. A celebration of Juanita’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Reminder from the City of Mount Pleasant
It looks like we may have a white Christmas after all! With the upcoming snow fall here are a few reminders regarding sidewalk and street snow removal. • Snow must be removed from most public sidewalks 24 hours after the end of the storm. • Snow must be removed from...
Water Main Break
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is currently experiencing a water main break on Mapleleaf Dr. and Lincoln Street. The water will be temporarily shut off in that area for our water department to make repairs. The Utilities regrets any inconvenience. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).
Sports, December 20th
Mt. Pleasant will have one more conference matchup before heading to Winter Break tonight, December 20th, against Burlington with the girls being at home and the boys traveling to play the Grayhounds. KILJ will be covering the boy’s game with pregame at 7:15 pm. The New London Tigers boys’...
Utilities Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda
City Hall Council Chamber Room located at 307 E. Monroe St. II. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. A. Regular Board Meeting – November 22, 2022 – Approval. B. Treasurer’s Report – Jody Fuller. IV. LEGAL COUNSEL. A. Attorney – Timothy J. Whipple (Ahlers & Cooney P.C.).
Washington Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud Scheme
Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, received a deferred judgment on December 19, 2022 and was placed on probation for five years following a guilty plea on October 26, 2022, to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Stephanie was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,181.60 and a civil penalty in the amount of $1,025.
