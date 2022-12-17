Sarah E. Swift, 68, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home in Salem. A Celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Salem Friends Church in Salem with Pastor Deb Savage officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the church.

SALEM, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO