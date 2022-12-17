ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Jimbo
4d ago

Straight up, an INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 🇺🇸 ☆☆☆☆Just exactly what that Socialist S.O.B, Biden wants to destroy America!!!!!

snake2
4d ago

why are they there, welcome wagon, put the army there with orders to stop illegals on the other side of the border.

New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
newsy.com

Migrants Seeking Asylum Face Uncertainty Once They Reach The U.S.

The constant of El Paso, Texas, is the flowing Rio Grande — the river between the U.S. and Mexico. The other constant is migrants who seek to cross it from the other side. Giovanny Garcia and his son Anderson were hopefully waiting with other Venezuelan refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. So were Samuel Cedeño and his friend Alfredo.
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants

No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX
hstoday.us

DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Percent

Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.
EL PASO, TX
newsy.com

Title 42 Stay Has Left Border Nonprofits In Limbo

Tucked away in Tucson, Arizona, migrants seeking guidance can find a warm welcome. The number of migrants arriving varies by day, with people coming from around the world. Newsy spoke to many migrants who traveled from Cuba and Peru. Diego Piña Lopez is with Casa Alitas, a nonprofit that works...
TUCSON, AZ
US News and World Report

As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico

AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

