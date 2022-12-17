Read full article on original website
Jimbo
4d ago
Straight up, an INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 🇺🇸 ☆☆☆☆Just exactly what that Socialist S.O.B, Biden wants to destroy America!!!!!
snake2
4d ago
why are they there, welcome wagon, put the army there with orders to stop illegals on the other side of the border.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’
EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Residents in South El Paso worry about impact of migrants on their neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Migrants have been seen running through neighborhoods in South El Paso as they try to avoid being confronted by El Paso Border Patrol. Residents of South El Paso neighborhoods have seen migrants cross the Border Highway, braving oncoming traffic, and run into their neighborhoods. They say migrants tend to cross […]
'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants waiting miserably in Mexico for a chance to cross into the United States, have been left heartbroken by a Supreme Court decision that may prolong a sweeping entry ban. Or it could be prolonged while the court considers the issue in more depth.
On Immigration, American Workers Are Being Asked to Fund Our Own Demise | Opinion
The bottom line is this: Under the current administration, the American worker is being asked to fund his or her own demise.
newsy.com
Migrants Seeking Asylum Face Uncertainty Once They Reach The U.S.
The constant of El Paso, Texas, is the flowing Rio Grande — the river between the U.S. and Mexico. The other constant is migrants who seek to cross it from the other side. Giovanny Garcia and his son Anderson were hopefully waiting with other Venezuelan refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. So were Samuel Cedeño and his friend Alfredo.
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
Texas National Guard Lays Razor Wire at Border as Migrant Surge Looms
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday implemented a temporary stay on the termination of a Trump-era immigration policy.
The kindness of strangers keeps migrants warm on US-Mexico border
Rosa Falcon has turned her Texas home into a shelter for desperate migrants crossing from Mexico, whose numbers have swelled as the United States prepares for the possible lifting of rules that have kept the border effectively shut. In the meantime, the desperate migrants continue to cross.
Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants
No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
Migrant says U.S. policy did not factor in decision to come
It took Jose Luis about a month to travel from his native Dominican Republic to Somerton, Arizona, where he crossed the border through a wide gap in the border barrier.
Inside a volunteer-run stopover in Kansas City for families seeking asylum in the US
At a Kansas City church, volunteers organized a way station for families released from immigration detention while seeking asylum. The Star was allowed to observe, though the location remains secret.
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday.
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
hstoday.us
DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Percent
Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.
newsy.com
Title 42 Stay Has Left Border Nonprofits In Limbo
Tucked away in Tucson, Arizona, migrants seeking guidance can find a warm welcome. The number of migrants arriving varies by day, with people coming from around the world. Newsy spoke to many migrants who traveled from Cuba and Peru. Diego Piña Lopez is with Casa Alitas, a nonprofit that works...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
