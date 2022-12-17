ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
The Independent

New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
The Independent

A guide to The Independent Traveller’s best hotel reviews, short break offers and holiday tours

Here at The Independent Traveller, our experts and journalists travel the world trying the best hotels in all the top travel locations including the UK, Paris and New York.We have slept in all the beds, tried all the breakfasts and explored all the nooks and crannies of these beautiful locations to bring you our comprehensive guide to the best hotels, tours and short break offers around.From the bustling streets of London to the remote Isles of Scilly and from the rugged landscapes of Scotland to the chocolate box villages of the Cotswolds across to Wales, we have stayed in tiny...
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Hospital Warns Staff of Looming ‘Tragic Battle’ Amid COVID Surge

A hospital in Shanghai warned its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” as COVID spreads across China largely unrestricted. Following mass protests against continuing lockdowns, Beijing scrapped large parts of its “zero-COVID” policy, which in turn is feared to have put major pressure on the country’s health system. Some international observers worry that Chinese state COVID figures have also become unreliable due to a drop-off in testing after the policy change. Beijing logged no new COVID deaths on Wednesday for a second consecutive day despite anecdotal reports of ICUs filling up and queues of hearses outside crematoriums. “This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the private Shanghai Deji Hospital posted on its official WeChat account late Wednesday, estimating that half of the city’s 25 million people would be infected by the end of next week. “In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.” The post was unavailable as of Thursday morning.Read it at Reuters
TravelPulse

Americans Intend To Travel in 2023 Despite Economic Concerns

Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ “Winter Edition” survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults. Among those who...
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge

Gaining significant post-outbreak momentum, U.S. travel to Jamaica surged across 2022. Now, the island’s visitor totals are poised to reach historic levels in 2023, top government officials said this past week. In an address to Sangster International Airport workers, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said the country has secured...
foodgressing.com

Winter Vacation Ideas: When to travel for $150 or less

Travelers aren’t typically searching for last-minute winter vacation deals in December, but this year, ’tis the season for holiday travel. According to data from Hotels.com, now is the best time to plan a budget-friendly break for “cold shoulder season,” happening the weekend before Christmas and again after the New Year, with nightly hotel rates expected to dip below $150 a night.1.
CBS Miami

The Points Guy Awards highlight 2022's best in travel

MIAMI – Airlines, hotels and credit cards offer loyalty and reward programs where travelers can earn points. The team behind the travel site The Points Guy reviewed programs from different brands and released its 2022 awards.Among airlines, Delta earns the top spot for perks like the ability to use points on partner airlines, miles that never expire, and free ticket changes on most domestic flights."Most airlines might give you a voucher when you wanted to cancel during the pandemic. Delta went further in so many cases they actually give you your money back, " said The Points Guy CEO, Brian...

