ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday morning. Police had said that the child may be with Roberto Godinez II, and they may have been traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT, and the car has front-end damage.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water

Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bitter Cold Air Arrives By Late Week - clipped version

Your headlines from 12/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Amber Alert issued, Beer board holds hearing on Neyland stadium beer, DOJ charges two East TN men. The Amber Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Department for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee of Investigation Monday morning.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With multiple WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to frigid temperatures at the end of the week, it’s time to make sure your home is prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to spend multiple hours in the teens and twenties as East Tennessee heads into Friday and then Christmas. The pipes in your house are vulnerable to these temperatures.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy