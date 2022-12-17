Read full article on original website
Related
TravelPulse
All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun To Portfolio
Together with Blue Diamond Resorts, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort situated in the Mexican Caribbean hotel strip. “We are elated to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio...
TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates a Successful 2022
Spanish hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group announced the end of a successful year with awards and nominations from trusted travel partners and guests, new strategic partnerships along with growth plans, new offerings and refurbishments. “Our accolades represent the hard work our team is constantly delivering across our international hotels and...
TravelPulse
The Premier Club at Casa de Campo Reveals Opening Date
The Premier Club at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic, which features 58 suites, will officially debut on December 24, 2022. First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development... All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash Riviera... Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa...
TravelPulse
Now Open: Riu Santa Fe Hotel Cabo San Lucas
RIU Hotels & Resorts has reopened the Riu Santa Fe Hotel Cabo San Lucas. The renovated resort now offers more fun with more pools and more gastronomy options for guests. Located on picture-perfect El Médano beach, the Hotel Riu Santa Fe, sits on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
TravelPulse
Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Dayna Blank Executive VP, Chief People Officer
WHY IT RATES: For travel advisors and agents, Blank will take on another crucial role for Playa Hotels & Resorts moving forward.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, has promoted Dayna Blank from Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.
TravelPulse
Atlantis Paradise Island Launches January Sale
In commemoration of its 25th anniversary in 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has introduced a January Sale featuring savings of up to 25 percent on stays of up to five nights or more. The January Sale – which is available to book from January 1-25, 2023, for stays...
TravelPulse
Cancun Beaches Extend Opening Hours for the Holiday Season
Cancun's seven public beaches have extended their service schedules so that many visitors arriving this holiday can enjoy more time experiencing the destination's water sports, bars, restaurant services and sunbathing opportunities. Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar... Until January 6, 2023, the service hours on the beaches are...
TravelPulse
Experience the WIMCO Villa Advantage
Interested in a one-of-a-kind experience in the Caribbean? Experience the WIMCO Villa Advantage. Renting a private villa is appealing for many different reasons such as privacy and exclusivity, and WIMCO Villas enhances that even further, combining the company's intimate knowledge of their destinations with only the best properties around. The...
TravelPulse
Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar Celebrations
Beginning January 6, 2023, Karisma Hotels & Resorts Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island is introducing monthly Lunar Celebrations, which will include beachfront entertainment and fire shows, while putting the spotlight on local culture and cuisine. “The monthly Lunar Celebrations will offer guests the chance to reconnect and unwind with grill-style...
TravelPulse
Your Definitive Guide To the 2022 Travvy Awards
While the 2022 Travvys were awarded in November this year at a special gala hosted by Northstar Travel Group (TravelPulse’s parent company), there’s still a lot of celebration going on as destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and other travel industry staples were awarded over 300 awards.
TravelPulse
Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge
Gaining significant post-outbreak momentum, U.S. travel to Jamaica surged across 2022. Now, the island’s visitor totals are poised to reach historic levels in 2023, top government officials said this past week. In an address to Sangster International Airport workers, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said the country has secured...
TravelPulse
AmaWaterways Confident For 2023 After Record Reservation Month In November
Luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways is celebrating a record number of reservations received in November and high occupancy levels for its 2022 Christmas Market river cruises. “As the year comes to a close, we are thrilled to be celebrating an almost sold out Christmas Market 2022 river cruise season and...
TravelPulse
Americans Intend To Travel in 2023 Despite Economic Concerns
Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ “Winter Edition” survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults. Among those who...
TravelPulse
Air Transat Returns To Havana After Nearly Three Years
Air Transat has returned to Havana, Cuba, after almost three years of forced suspension due to the pandemic. The airline operated its first flight from Montréal to Havana (TS552) on Monday. In Montreal, traditional Cuban coffee and pastries were served to passengers at the boarding gate. Air Transat is...
TravelPulse
Name & Shame: New CTA Data Reveals Air Travel Complaints Per 100 Flights
The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is naming and shaming airlines with the publication of new data revealing the number of air travel complaints it receives per 100 flights operated by Canadian and foreign airlines. The complaints data is compiled by the CTA and updated quarterly. It shows the number of...
TravelPulse
Cancun Airport Leads to Amazing Beach Destinations This Winter
We are getting closer to the end of the year and the last months look promising regarding the upcoming winter break. As usual, many locals get out of town but at the same time, international tourism makes its way into this idyllic destination. If you are looking for something a little different but still close to Cancun, check out these beach destinations.
TravelPulse
Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Royal...
TravelPulse
Five Things To Know About Traveling to the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is one of the most welcoming destinations for travelers. However, travelers need to know certain things before visiting this wonderful Caribbean country. Here are five things to remember when traveling to the Dominican Republic. Entry Restrictions. The Dominican Republic does not require a COVID-19 test or the...
Comments / 0