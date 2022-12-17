Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
KVIA
Watch: Texas National Guard strings concertina wire at popular El Paso border crossing point
The Texas National Guard, which was deployed to El Paso on Monday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, strung concertina wire Tuesday along the Rio Grande near Downtown El Paso. The area has been a popular crossing point in recent weeks for migrants seeking to enter the United States. https://youtu.be/jASvt9j92z0. This...
KVIA
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
KVIA
Texans should prepare for “life-threatening” wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid
State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online. Temperatures are expected to plummet Thursday into single digits — with even lower wind chills. Leaders urged residents to check their car...
KVIA
New Jersey lawmakers considering resolution to establish January as Muslim Heritage Month
New Jersey state legislators hope to pass a bipartisan resolution recognizing January as Muslim Heritage month statewide. Advocates for the resolution want the measure to pass both state houses before the end of the current legislative session, Republican State Sen. Joseph Pennacchio — who is a sponsor of the resolution — told CNN.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold arctic air arrives Thursday night
Good morning! The winds will increase this afternoon along with warm temperatures in the 60s. Be sure and finish your holiday shopping this afternoon. The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the arctic cold front that will move into the region Thursday night. As the cold front moves into the region the major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds.
Comments / 0