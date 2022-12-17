Read full article on original website
Sayre man charged with biting police officer, public drunkeness
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man is in jail after he was accused of public drunkenness, biting a police officer, and resisting arrest. Sayre Borough Police arrested Shawn Lake, 31, over the weekend after receiving a report of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint said that Lake […]
Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
75-year-old gets prison time for stabbing man
Today in Broome County Court, Peter Scott, 75, of Binghamton, pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.
Sheriff’s looking to ID Weis theft suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny that occurred at the Weis on Day Hollow Road on December 5th.
Man charged in Cortland shooting
On December 16th, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 109 Main Street.
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
Ithaca man dead after being stabbed
Ithaca Police announced that an Ithaca man has died following a stabbing incident earlier today.
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
Ithaca Police investigate armed home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night. On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of. Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller...
Two teens killed in apartment shootout in Atlanta
ATLANTA, G.A. (AP) – Two teenage boys were shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday that police said originated as a dispute online. Officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest shortly after 5 p.m. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
Binghamton woman charged with felony DWI in Tioga County
Last week, a Binghamton man was arrested in Tioga County for driving while intoxicated.
Police seize 67 bottles of liquor, 4 firearms from Bridgeport grocery store
Two of the firearms were reported as stolen and one was configured as an assault weapon.
State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
Elmira Heights PD seeks help identifying person seen near old Knitting Mill warehouse before fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen near the area of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. on Dec. 5th before a fire broke out within. Police did not say if the person in question is a suspect or a person of interest.
Man allegedly threatens woman's life with a gun to her head
Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her. Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone. Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman. ...
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
