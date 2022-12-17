ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

see that was a message is what that was,ask me they owe somebody a LOT of money because they're still breathing, And lucky the kids were unharmed.Well we'll know in a few days if they paid up or not But this definitely wasn't random.

WETM 18 News

Sayre man charged with biting police officer, public drunkeness

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man is in jail after he was accused of public drunkenness, biting a police officer, and resisting arrest. Sayre Borough Police arrested Shawn Lake, 31, over the weekend after receiving a report of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint said that Lake […]
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
ITHACA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library

A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Ithaca Police investigate armed home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night. On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of. Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller...
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two teens killed in apartment shootout in Atlanta

ATLANTA, G.A. (AP) – Two teenage boys were shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday that police said originated as a dispute online. Officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest shortly after 5 p.m. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
ATLANTA, NY
News Channel 34

State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens woman's life with a gun to her head

Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her. Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone. Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman. ...
SAYRE, PA

