Texas State

Sgt. Grammar
4d ago

Sad, but if you're deer hunting in Texas it's not a bad idea to get your kills tested. It's not widespread yet, but it's growing. A friend said he was trying to get field test kits. I wasn't aware that they are available.

Groesbeck Journal

Bonus Seasons-Youth and other late seasons offer hunters good shots to spend leftover tags

Ready or not, the statewide general seasons for white-tailed deer and fall Rio Grande turkey are slowly winding down. The North Zone seasons that include most of Texas roll to close on New Year’s Day. South Zone seasons end January 15. Turkey season remains open through February 26 in Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg and Willacy counties. There is no fall hunting season for eastern wild turkeys. The good news is both general season closures are followed by a series of special seasons that give youths and adult hunters the opportunity to fill some unspent tags and stash some meat for the freezer. Here’s the...
MySanAntonio

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Graham Leader

Stocking the state: PK fish hatchery serves valuable purpose

, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery plays an important role in stocking fish for water bodies throughout the state while supporting the outdoor industry.Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery Manager Ryan Rogers spoke with the Rotary Club of Graham this month regarding the facility and how facilities across the state are an important part of wildlife management.“There’s five freshwater hatcheries throughout the state of Texas. We stock out roughly about 35 million fish a year combined through the five of us. My hatchery is the smallest hatchery. It’s the only original hatchery in the system,” Rogers said....
KSAT 12

Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
wyo4news.com

Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Fort Bend Star

Texas weird laws still in effect today: Don't eat the neighbor's trash!

Have you ever heard of the laws that are still on the books today, some of them dating back hundreds of years? You may be surprised to learn that some of these laws are still in effect today and can actually be enforced, although some of them are quite strange and unlikely to be used. From the prohibition of flirting on Sundays in Alabama to the ban on keeping a pet alligator in Illinois, these weird laws still on the books are a fascinating reminder of how laws and regulations have changed over the years. Whether you find the laws amusing or outrageous, it’s important to remember that these laws still exist and may be enforced if needed.
proclaimerscv.com

In Only Texas and 1 Other State, Mutual Combat is Legal

Many individuals might be surprised to know that mutual combat is legal in Texas. But it’s true. Penal Code 22.06 says that if two people agree to engage in a physical altercation then they may engage in physical contact. In a current episode of the “Advice Not Taken” podcast,...
NewsTalk 1290

Do You Have To Have A Front License Plate In Texas?

Some people would really prefer the sleek look of no front license plate on their car. After all, they spent all that money on a sweet ride, then they have to put this weird metal/number/government i.d. thing on the front. It just doesn't seem fair. That front license spot has...
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
