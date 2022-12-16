Read full article on original website
Texas drops fight to prevent 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public
TEXAS, USA — Texas will no longer fight to ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public. A judge ruled earlier this year that a state law banning the practice was unconstitutional, and Texas initially filed a notice that it would appeal. But Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week.
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senators recommend better mental health care access and school security
UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. A special Texas Senate committee that convened in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting made on Wednesday a series of policy recommendations regarding school and gun safety, mental health, social media and police training. In an 88-page...
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
It is illegal in Texas to leave your dog outside without proper shelter in extreme temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is about to get frigid in Texas. It is important to prepare for the cold temperatures, and pets should be at the top of the mind. As a reminder, it is against the law in Texas to leave your dog outside, without adequate shelter, in extreme temperatures.
Texas secretary of state releases 2020 election audit, highlights procedural issues in Dallas County
DALLAS — The Texas Secretary of State office has released its final report on the audit of the 2020 General Election, highlighting some procedural issues in North Texas. The office ordered a full forensic audit of the election for Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties to "ensure that all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state."
Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
Trending in Texas: Dallas-based performance menswear brand Mizzen+Main continues altering fashion industry
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Gov. Abbott orders investigation into parole cases regarding two Dallas-area murder suspects
DALLAS — After two Dallas murders involving parolees fitted with ankle monitors, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of the alleged suspects. In a...
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drive prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It's (kinda) snowing in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DFW LIVE: Temperatures, wind chills as arctic blast heads to North Texas
A strong arctic blast is heading to Texas. Temperatures and wind chills are expected to plummet to dangerous levels Thursday. Here's the live forecast.
How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures
TEXAS, USA — Cold weather is on its way to Texas. We're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them. TIMELINE: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are...
How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze
TEXAS, USA — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
What's wind chill?! Explaining the cold winds, even lower temperatures moving into North Texas
DALLAS — The wind chill is how cold it feels when the wind is taken into consideration. How many times have you stepped outside on a cold day and said, "It is not so bad out here, but the wind!" That is the wind chill. It can make bearable...
Will liquor stores be open Christmas weekend?
DALLAS — Christmas is finally almost upon us. With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on the weekend this year, many will be making plans to go out and be merry with their friends and family. But for those who plan on bringing some alcohol to spice up their...
