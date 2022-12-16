ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Texas drops fight to prevent 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public

TEXAS, USA — Texas will no longer fight to ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public. A judge ruled earlier this year that a state law banning the practice was unconstitutional, and Texas initially filed a notice that it would appeal. But Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas secretary of state releases 2020 election audit, highlights procedural issues in Dallas County

DALLAS — The Texas Secretary of State office has released its final report on the audit of the 2020 General Election, highlighting some procedural issues in North Texas. The office ordered a full forensic audit of the election for Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties to "ensure that all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state."
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drive prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It's (kinda) snowing in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

TEXAS, USA — Cold weather is on its way to Texas. We're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them. TIMELINE: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze

TEXAS, USA — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Will liquor stores be open Christmas weekend?

DALLAS — Christmas is finally almost upon us. With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on the weekend this year, many will be making plans to go out and be merry with their friends and family. But for those who plan on bringing some alcohol to spice up their...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy