BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase.
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 REPLAY SCHEDULE
There will be a number of replays for the 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special, which debuted this past Saturday on FOX. Thursday 12/22 on FS1 at 7 PM EST. Friday 12/23 on FS1 at midnight. Friday 12/23 on FS2 at 3 AM. Sunday 12/25 on FS2 at midnight.
NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, previously taped:. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) *The first-ever Drew Gulak Invitational. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. *Lyra Valkyria vs....
SASHA BANKS-JAPAN UPDATE
Sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently en route to Japan and is expected to arrive tomorrow in advance of her planned appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday 1/4/23 for the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom 17. As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago,...
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT star Axiom is backstage at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Axiom is likely there to work the WWE Main Event taping. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Andre Chase from WWE NXT is also at the taping.
ATHENA TALKS WWE RELEASE, HOLIDAY BASH, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Danhausen - VERY Evil (Only Available Until 12/27). Today AEW will share another spotlight character reveal for the AEW Fight Forever videogame. Talk Is Jericho: Athena Released By WWE. Tis the Season for Revenge? | AEW Control Center: Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS RATING, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that FOX's Tribute To The Troops special did 612,000 viewers. It did a 0.17 in the 18-49 demo. WWE Shop has a brand-new Carmelo Hayes "Melo Don't Miss" T-Shirt.
WWE RETURNS TO MSG NEXT MONDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS ON NEXT WEEK'S POST HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit...
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
THE 2022 RINGSIDEFEST KICKS OFF TODAY WITH THE USOS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com will kick off their 2022 Ringsidefest celebration today at 4 PM EST with The Usos:. Xavier Woods plays The Devil In Me: Trying to Play It Cool! (Ep. 2) — Let's Play. WWE released the following themes online:
NXT STAR EXPECTED AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Andre Chase is in Des Moines, Iowa for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping. Chase is there to work tonight's WWE Main Event taping, with that episode debuting this Thursday on Hulu.
WWE RELEASING CODY DVD, HACKSAW DUGGAN STOPS HOME INTRUDER AND MORE
TMZ picked up a story on WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan stopping an intruder in his home at gunpoint at this link. Dave Bautista's latest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will start streaming on Netflix this Friday 12/23. Stonecutter Media's latest "Wrestling Icons" PPV features Steve Austin...
WWE RAW UPDATE
For those who have asked, WWE is only slated to broadcast tonight's Raw episode in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. They are not taping an additional episode tonight, nor were there any plans to ever do so. Next week's Raw, however, is not slated to be a live broadcast from Columbus,...
Q&A: WWE star Omos talks teamwork, training and the Live Holiday Tour
Some central Ohioans’ post-Christmas plans undoubtedly include spending time with friends and family, watching college football bowl games or bargain-hunting at the mall. For others, however, there’s no better way to spend the day after Christmas than watching professional wrestlers talk smack and strut their stuff. ...
AXS TV TO BROADCAST NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 ON JAN. 12 AT 10 P.M. ET. Highlights Include Kenny Omega’s Return to NJPW to Battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title & Much More.
