Pro Wrestling Insider
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN TALKS PLANNED NEW LOOK FOR AEW TV, HONOR CLUB RELAUNCH, THE ORIGINAL PLAN FOR CLAUDIO & MORE
Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider talking about a number of topics. What he is most proud of when it comes to AEW: "That we’ve grown year-over-year. As of right now, [Dynamite] is up nine percent in total audience, four percent in the 18-49 demo, and 25 percent in viewers 18-34. It’s tremendous to see those gains in today’s day and age. These are really good signs for our company."
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. *Tables Match: Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STAR TEASES HE IS HEADING TO DYNAMITE, PRE-SALE FOR RETURN TO INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Chase Owens teased he would be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in San Antonio on his social media, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be appearing on the broadcast. If anyone is attending tonight, we are seeking live notes and Dark - Elevation taping results. There will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NY RETURN PRE-SALE CODE
AEW will return to Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena on Wednesday 4/5/23. There will be a pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code UMHJM3. The pre-sale will run through 10 PM EST with tickets then going on sale to the general...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AIW LOSES CLEVELAND VENUE, FULL DETAILS
Cleveland's Absolute Intense Wrestling issued the following:. As some of you may have heard earlier this month The Odeon and the entire building that houses the venue sold and will be included in the next phase of redeveloping and revitalizing The Flats district in downtown Cleveland, we have been in contact with reps from The Odeon who said our 2023 dates will not be honored as the space will be remodeled throughout most of 2023 but assured us they want to work with us after that is completed and our December 30th event would still be able to move forward. As things were transitioning to the new ownership group we did everything that was asked of us on our end to meet the terms of the new owners including purchasing additional insurance policies, unfortunately that was not enough and we were informed earlier this afternoon we need to relocate the December 30th event. As things are transitioning from the old ownership to the new ownership group the liquor license and permits still need to be processed and they were informed this would probably not be ready in time for December 30th so with the loss of that revenue stream The Odeon decided it was in their best interest to cancel the event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW UPDATE
For those who have asked, WWE is only slated to broadcast tonight's Raw episode in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. They are not taping an additional episode tonight, nor were there any plans to ever do so. Next week's Raw, however, is not slated to be a live broadcast from Columbus,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN 'YOUNG ROCK' WILL RETURN
NBC comedy Young Rock will resume its third season on Friday 1/6/23 after taking several weeks off for NBC holiday programming. The plot of the new episode on 1/6 - "Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia's promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school programme, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids."
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, previously taped:. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) *The first-ever Drew Gulak Invitational. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. *Lyra Valkyria vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2022 RINGSIDEFEST KICKS OFF TODAY WITH THE USOS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com will kick off their 2022 Ringsidefest celebration today at 4 PM EST with The Usos:. Xavier Woods plays The Devil In Me: Trying to Play It Cool! (Ep. 2) — Let's Play. WWE released the following themes online:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE'S WWE FIRING HAS LED TO A BIG FINANCIAL WINDFALL
TMZ Sports has an article with the former Mandy Rose, with her agent stating she has made $500,000 on her FanTime page since her WWE departure last week. Capitalizing on her recent notoriety Mandy increased the price of the subscription site from $20 a month to $30 a month. If...
