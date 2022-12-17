Cleveland's Absolute Intense Wrestling issued the following:. As some of you may have heard earlier this month The Odeon and the entire building that houses the venue sold and will be included in the next phase of redeveloping and revitalizing The Flats district in downtown Cleveland, we have been in contact with reps from The Odeon who said our 2023 dates will not be honored as the space will be remodeled throughout most of 2023 but assured us they want to work with us after that is completed and our December 30th event would still be able to move forward. As things were transitioning to the new ownership group we did everything that was asked of us on our end to meet the terms of the new owners including purchasing additional insurance policies, unfortunately that was not enough and we were informed earlier this afternoon we need to relocate the December 30th event. As things are transitioning from the old ownership to the new ownership group the liquor license and permits still need to be processed and they were informed this would probably not be ready in time for December 30th so with the loss of that revenue stream The Odeon decided it was in their best interest to cancel the event.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO