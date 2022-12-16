Read full article on original website
Controversial new law lets Kentucky jailers charge fees to inmates before conviction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For more than 20 years, Kentucky jailers improperly took millions of dollars in booking fees and daily charges from inmates without a finding of guilt or innocence or a judge’s order, violating a state law passed in 2000. “Jails had been robbing people,” said...
* Kentucky is facing a so-called “triple-demic.” That’s according to doctors across the Bluegrass State who say they are dealing with high levels of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. In Lexington alone there have been over 15-hundred confirmed flu cases and nine flu-related deaths in recent months. Doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as well as maintain hygienic practices like hand washing and social distancing where possible.
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Rousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
Time Running Out To Submit Utility Exemption Form
Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and most people across the Commonwealth will be impacted. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term rental...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
Federal funding available to open new child care centers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options. The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law
COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
New lawsuit alleges millions stolen from Kentucky retirees
The KPPA funds pensions for former state employees and Kentucky State Police troopers.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
