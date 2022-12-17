Read full article on original website
Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday
(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
Democrats prime statehouses to rewrite ‘red flag’ gun laws
Nineteen states and D.C. already have red flag laws, though many limit who can ask a court to impose gun restrictions on a person suspected of being a threat.
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
edglentoday.com
Illinois Route 159 Road Closure, North of Illinois 143 Road Closure Announced
EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois Route 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
starvedrock.media
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
947wls.com
New 2023 Illinois Law could mean for you a $100 Fine if your Smoke Alarms are over 10 Years Old
How old are your smoke alarms? If they were made before 2013, you might want to invest in some new ones…. Starting January 1st, a new Illinois law will require state residents to have newer smoke alarms in their homes. Those with fire alarms older than 10 years old will need to update or could face a $100 fine.
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
wglt.org
Rivian and other businesses urge Illinois to adopt rules favoring electric trucks and buses
A coalition of businesses that includes Rivian is urging Gov. JB Pritzker to get Illinois to adopt new rules promoting electric trucks and buses. In a Dec. 15 letter, the 16 businesses asked Pritzker to push for adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and Heavy-Duty Omnibus (HDO) rules. The rules, already adopted by seven states, would require manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Illinois, while establishing “strong yet feasible” air pollution standards for new fossil fuel trucks.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Judge approves vaccine settlement; bereavement law expands Jan. 1
A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for workers who were fired by NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Gun control advocates, Illinois law enforcement officials take aim at assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There were strong words from law enforcement leaders and parents Tuesday at a hearing on assault weapons. Lawmakers met in Chicago to discuss the proposed Protect Illinois Communities Act which, among other things, would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons in Illinois. "Obviously this is a...
wgel.com
2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins
One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker says the announcement was unexpected, but doubled down on pursuing a future electric vehicle deal with the company for Belvidere.
WIFR
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pending winter storm; Amazon warehouses cited; Lottery advises against tickets for kids
Illinois is going to get a double dose of winter weather this week. A powerful winter storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas of the state on Thursday and Friday. In its wake is a polar plunge that could send wind chills down to 20 degrees below zero by Saturday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend. The arctic air won’t last long. A warming trend is forecasted for the following weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s around the state.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
wmay.com
Groups Want Prosecutors To Drop Lawsuit Challenging SAFE-T Act
Some faith-based organizations and community groups around the state are calling on Illinois prosecutors to drop their legal challenges to the law that will end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Nearly 60 state’s attorneys… including Dan Wright in Sangamon County… have filed suit contending that the Pretrial...
