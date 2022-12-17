ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday

(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
The Center Square

Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
wglt.org

Rivian and other businesses urge Illinois to adopt rules favoring electric trucks and buses

A coalition of businesses that includes Rivian is urging Gov. JB Pritzker to get Illinois to adopt new rules promoting electric trucks and buses. In a Dec. 15 letter, the 16 businesses asked Pritzker to push for adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and Heavy-Duty Omnibus (HDO) rules. The rules, already adopted by seven states, would require manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Illinois, while establishing “strong yet feasible” air pollution standards for new fossil fuel trucks.
fox32chicago.com

Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
wgel.com

2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins

One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker says the announcement was unexpected, but doubled down on pursuing a future electric vehicle deal with the company for Belvidere.
WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pending winter storm; Amazon warehouses cited; Lottery advises against tickets for kids

Illinois is going to get a double dose of winter weather this week. A powerful winter storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas of the state on Thursday and Friday. In its wake is a polar plunge that could send wind chills down to 20 degrees below zero by Saturday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend. The arctic air won’t last long. A warming trend is forecasted for the following weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s around the state.
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
wmay.com

Groups Want Prosecutors To Drop Lawsuit Challenging SAFE-T Act

Some faith-based organizations and community groups around the state are calling on Illinois prosecutors to drop their legal challenges to the law that will end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Nearly 60 state’s attorneys… including Dan Wright in Sangamon County… have filed suit contending that the Pretrial...
