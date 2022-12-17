ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins

One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker says the announcement was unexpected, but doubled down on pursuing a future electric vehicle deal with the company for Belvidere.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker reacts to Stellantis plant idle

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A week after Stellantis announced that it would idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant, it has been learned that Governor JB Pritzker thought an electric vehicle deal was about to happen. A letter from the local UAW states that Pritzker had a call with Stellantis last Friday that he thought was going […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Rockford-area towns declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and some cities are activating snow emergencies in preparation. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons

BELVIDERE, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Janesville

Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report

Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI

